Although she is unfortunately not often mentioned in the same breath as legends such as John Hughes, John Landis, and Christopher Columbus, Amy Heckerling deserves to be recognized as one of the greatest comedy filmmakers of all time. Between inventing the modern raunchy teen comedy with Fast Times At Ridgemont High, delivering an underappreciated sequel with National Lampoon’s European Vacation, helping to launch Michael Keaton’s career with Johnny Dangerously, and epitomizing ‘90s high school culture with Clueless, Heckerling is responsible for changing the way studio comedies are made. While it didn’t receive the same level of acclaim as some of the earlier films within her career, I Could Never Be Your Woman is a particularly strange fantasy comedy that featured Saoirse Ronan in her first film role.

What Is ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman’ About?