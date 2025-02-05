In 2007, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles helped us all breathe easy for a while with the release of her debut single, “Love Song.” The catchy chorus and poppy piano backing made for a sure-fire hit and paved the way for Bareilles’ career to take off — even if the tune itself was a sort of shot at the record label for trying to hold her back. Since the days when you couldn‘t turn on the radio without hearing the singer’s first chart-topper, the performer’s career has turned into something completely massive — much bigger than just a love song. With two Grammy Award wins under her belt, Bareilles is also a Tony and Emmy Award nominee and played a leading role in the short-lived comedy series Girls5eva.

Crossing from set to stage, Bareilles brought her love for musical theater to Broadway through Waitress: The Musical, the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film of the same name. Along with penning the music and lyrics, she also stepped into the production’s leading role and will forever be synonymous with the 2021 live stage recording. Even though Waitress closed up shop a few years ago, that doesn’t mean that the acting bug has detached its jaws from Bareilles. More recently, she appeared in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s timeless favorite, Into the Woods, for which she earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

With Girls5eva officially disbanded and her 2023 turn in Gutenberg! The Musical! having come and gone, fans might be wondering when — if ever — they can expect to see Bareilles back on The Great White Way. Luckily, Collider’s Joe Schmidt asked that exact question during a recent chat with the singer. For those out there who were bummed they didn’t get to catch her in her previous theatrical performances, there’s good news, with Bareilles revealing:

“I don't know about timeline, but yes, definitely. I really feel like working in the theater is the medium that makes me the happiest. It fills my cup. I love the collaboration. I love the consistency. I love the live element. And I love playing concerts for people.”

It’s All About That Balance for Sara Bareilles