Sara Bareilles established herself long ago as a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter with earnest, heartfelt radio hits like "Love Song" as well as soulful, uplifting power anthems like "Brave." After nearly a decade of writing and performing, she underwent a metamorphosis and expanded her scope, arriving at a point in her career where it only seems like a matter of time before Bareilles achieves the ever-prestigious EGOT distinction.

All that began when she composed the music for, and later starred in, the Broadway sensation Waitress: The Musical. The production marked a turn for Bareilles' career as she began taking on more projects beyond creating and touring her own music. She was always a deft storyteller, but she took on greater challenges in creating works of art unconfined to a single medium. Now fans are going to be able to see the project that kicked off this new phase in her artistry as Waitress: The Musical makes its way to stream on Max, making it the very first pro-shot musical on the streamer.

"We're so thrilled," Bareilles tells Collider's Joe Schmidt. "This was always our highest hope, that we would end up here. This is the streaming service I watch more than anything else. I just really love it and yeah, it just feels like the right home for the show. So we're just so grateful."

Waitress opened doors for Bareilles; she starred in the cult-favorite comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she also helped write the bombastic and hilarious pop songs reminiscent of the 2000s' greatest girl groups. Bareilles collaborated with Waitress writer Jessie Nelson and J.J. Abrams on the Apple TV+ series Little Voice. She earned Tony Award nominations for her work on Broadway, including Waitress, Into the Woods, and the SpongeBob SquarePants musical. Moreover, Bareilles co-wrote the hauntingly beautiful "Look for the Light," sung by Meryl Streep and Ashley Park for the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

Ahead of Waitress: The Musical's debut on MAX, we spoke with the multitalented performer who shared insights from this phase of her career, her many projects lauded projects, and even her partner Joe Tippett's disturbing role in the hit new Netflix series American Primeval.

Waitress: From Screen To Stage and Back Again

"I was at this huge crossroads in my life and I couldn't believe how much I related to this woman's story."