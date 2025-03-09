Viewers were probably surprised when Sara Carton rejected Ben Mezzenga at the altar on Love Is Blind Season 8. However, Sara revealed that Ben wasn’t blindsided by her response since the duo had discussed their decision before heading into the wedding ceremony. Now she is spilling the tea on how Ben’s response when she didn’t say “I do” left her baffled.

In an exclusive interview with People on March 8, 2025, Sara shed light on how she felt about Ben responding to her rejection at the altar by stating that he wants to continue trying to “grow” their relationship. At the time, Sara graced his response with an awkward “We’ll see” but is now revealing how she felt it was utterly disrespectful for Ben to make such a comment. Sara reflected on how she was shocked by Ben’s response since they’d had multiple discussions on what would be the safest and smartest decision for them. She shared how her response wasn’t a surprise to Ben, stating:

“And so we were on the same page, and he knew coming in what I was going to say.”

Sara revealed that she wasn’t shocked that Ben had suggested that he wanted to try to make their relationship work but was taken aback by the fact that he would suggest it while they were at the altar. She also felt it was inappropriate for him to suggest they could return to the dating phase after being fiancés. Ultimately, Sara has no regrets and believes that she made the right choice by calling it quits on their relationship.

Sara Carton Received New Information About Her Fiancé Five Days Before the Wedding