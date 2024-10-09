Wondering what Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) has been up to these days? Well, she's now in the business of making Lifetime viewers swoon with saucy holiday-themed movies. She has just paged two exciting talents to lead her next film, A Carpenter Christmas Romance. Drew looks to be on to the next big thing on the network as A Carpenter Christmas Romance follows after A Cowboy Christmas Romance, which became Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday title last year. Per Deadline, Drew will write and executive produce the movie with Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse and The Sex Lives of College Girls' Mitchell Slaggert playing the leads.

After Kepner exited Grey's Anatomy as a series regular in Season 14, Drew began appearing in television films on the Hallmark and Lifetime Channel. She subsequently began writing and producing some of the TV films she also starred in and last year, she struck a chord with Lifetime audiences with A Cowboy Christmas Romance. The movie fluttered hearts with steamy love scenes that left viewers wanting more and Lifetime has now issued her the license to bring more NSFW content to their screens. A Carpenter Christmas Romance will see bestselling author Andrea (Pieterse) reunite with her ex-crush, hunky carpenter Seth (Slaggert).

The movie will introduce us to Andrea, who needs fresh ideas on how to craft a fan-approved conclusion for her book. To help her focus on the task at hand, she relocates to her family's serene farmhouse where she surprisingly runs into her ex-crush Seth. Still as sexy as ever, Seth is now an artisanal woodworker who is in the middle of helping renovate the town following a fire outbreak. Per the synopsis; "It doesn’t take long for sawdust and sparks of romance to fill the air once the two team up and work together to reignite the town’s Christmas spirit." However, the rekindled passion will thrust them into a dilemma where they must decide whether their fling ends with the holiday or continue into a long-term relationship.

Who Else Is Behind 'A Carpenter's Christmas Romance'?

Close

Joining Drew on the executive production team are Eric Levin, Allie Dvorin, and John Turner for Apex. The movie is produced by Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren, both for The Ninth House, in association with Apex Content Ventures. Helgren will direct. In a statement, Drew said:

“After the success of A Cowboy Christmas Romance, it solidified that there is an audience hungry for spicy Christmas romance movies. Working with Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren at The Ninth House was as dreamy this time, as it was last time. I’m thrilled that Lifetime is supporting us in bringing a little more naughty into the nice this holiday season. I can’t wait for you all to see Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert absolutely sizzle and shine on screen together. I could not have imagined a more perfect duo as the leads.”

With A Carpenter Christmas Romance, Lifetime's Christmas slate is even more exciting. Other anticipated holiday films from the network include Tia Mowry's A Very Merry Beauty Salon, and Jennifer Love Hewitt-led The Holiday Junkie among others.

You can watch Sarah's tenure on Grey's Anatomy now on Netflix.