Dr. April Kepner fans were left hanging when Sarah Drew’s abrupt exit from Grey’s Anatomy was announced back in 2018. However, the actor soon found a new home in Lifetime, where she initially signed a two-film deal. The partnership has proven fruitful, since the actor is now set to star in her fifth movie for the network, as Deadline reports. Drew will be the lead in How She Caught a Killer, a new murder-mystery thriller that was just greenlit.

In the story, Drew plays Linda Murphy, a rookie detective who takes it upon herself to investigate a harrowing case of a serial killer who targets sex workers. Even though she’s barely out of the police academy, Linda decides to go undercover in order to crack the case and possibly find the murderer. The story is announced as a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller, and unfortunately this story is common enough for other movies to have covered it – most recently Iranian award-winning drama Holy Spider.

Who Else is in How She Caught a Killer?

Joining Drew in the cast are Eric Keenleyside (Superman & Lois) who plays Linda’s boss, detective David Goodman. Jamall Johnson (Firefly Lane) will play Linda’s FBI partner Neil Carter, while Delilah Hamlin (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) will play an aspiring nurse with a troubled past who kicks off the investigation. Lifetime is yet to announce additional cast members for the movie, but Drew is also set to executive produce the thriller story.

Drew’s pairing with Lifetime has been beneficial not only because the actor got to extend her stay in the network (the two-movie deal ended up evolving to an overall movie deal), but also because she got to produce and write some of her own projects, which suggests the actor also has creative control of the movies she stars in.

The actor worked on the sets of Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Recently, she was also in the cast of Apple TV+ family series Amber Brown and Freeform’s thriller series Cruel Summer. Prior to that, she was in the cast of Mad Men, Glee and Everwood.

Lifetime is yet to release further details from How She Caught a Killer, including trailer and release window. You can check out the official synopsis below:

‘How She Caught a Killer’ follows Detective Linda Murphy (Drew), a fresh-out-of-the-police academy rookie who overhears her boss, detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside) talking about a serial killer in the area who seems to be targeting sex workers. Teaming up with FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), Linda fights to go undercover to help solve the murders and, if all goes accordingly, capture a serial killer.

