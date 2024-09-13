Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew is all set to headline the new Hallmark series Mistletoe Murders, based on the Audible global hit podcast of the same name. Drew will star as the intelligent and tough protagonist Emily Lane and also serve as an executive producer.

Drew is renowned for her fan-favorite role as Dr. April Kepner on nine seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Mistletoe Murders will be a fun mix of mystery mixed with festive charm. It is an elevated set that brings a sophisticated spin to the beloved genre of holiday entertainment. The plot of the series, as exclusively reported by Deadline, revolves around Emily, who runs a small-town Christmas-themed store in Fletcher’s Grove, “Under the Mistletoe,” who finds herself engorged in a situation where she investigates local murders while getting help from a dashing local police detective and his teenage daughter. In classic murder mystery fashion, Emily also harbors a secret past that could possibly jeopardize the life she worked so hard to build. Drew’s character has been described as the following:

“Smart, tough, and observant, but also kind, empathetic, and charming with a great — albeit dry — sense of humor.”

The series created by Ken Cuperusis is all set to be released on the new streaming service, Hallmark+ later this year. Mistletoe Murders comes from eOne Canada and Headspinner Production and will be distributed by Lionsgate Television. The highly anticipated series is executively produced by Ken Cuperus, Jocelyn Hamilton, Michelle Melanson, and award-winning director Grant Harvey (The Way Home).

Cobie Smulders Voices Emily Lane in the Audible Podcast

Close

How I Met Your Mother fame and Vancouver native Cobie Smulders lent her voice as the narrator and protagonist Emily Lane for both seasons of the Mistletoe Murders podcast. The murder mystery series also has Ginny and Georgia fame Raymond Ablack voicing Detective-Constable Sam Wilner.

The Vancouver Sun reported that Smulders was excited to use her Canadian roots to voice Emily Lane in the hit podcast. She also revealed that being a big-time Christmas enthusiast, it was an exciting experience for her to play around with the character. She also noted that it was incredibly easy for her to picture the set of the story while performing it. Smulders confessed that the voicing experience stimulates a different part of one’s brain and further revealed how it tapped her creative visual juices in the following words:

“When you are listening to a story, you’re creating the world yourself. You’re not given one visually, so you are sort of forced to go inward and imagine and picture what is happening with each story you are listening to.”

The How I Met Your Mother star also confessed that the experience was fun, especially the adjustment to a small recording booth from her usual stints in front of the camera. The Mistletoe Murders podcast comprises three two-part seasonal stories set in the fictional, small Northern Ontario town of Fletcher’s Grove.

Mistletoe Murders is set to debut on Hallmark+. You can catch up on Sarah Drew on Grey's Anatomy now on Hulu.

Grey's Anatomy

A high-intensity medical drama which follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Release Date March 27, 2005 Creator Shonda Rhimes, Michelle Lirtzman Cast Ellen Pompeo , Chandra Wilson , James Pickens Jr. , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , camilla luddington , Patrick Dempsey , Sara Ramirez , Jessica Capshaw , Sandra Oh Main Genre Drama Seasons 21

