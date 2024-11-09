The Big Picture Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas includes its first batch of holiday series and reality shows.

Sarah Drew stars in Mistletoe Murders, a Christmas-themed show with murder mysteries set in a small town.

Despite the dark subject matter, Christmas remains a key element in the backdrop of the show.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is the network’s most-anticipated programming of the year. This year, in addition to its typical three to four dozen original new holiday movies, the network has amped up its programming to include its first batch of holiday series and reality shows. Out of the mix is Mistletoe Murders starring Sarah Drew. The series is an adaptation from the Audible Original series of the same title starring Cobie Smulders, Raymond Ablack and more.

The series features the Grey’s Anatomy alum as Emily Lane, describes as an optimistic shop owner of a charming year-round Christmas-themed store. But beneath her sardonic sense of humor, cunning intellect, and keen eye for detail, she has a big secret: she’s investigating not-so-quaint local murders in the small-town, much to the dislike of Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney), a local cop who has a crush on Emily but refuses to be outdone.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Collider spoke with Drew about the new show and how it’s so different from anything Hallmark fans have ever seen, especially for a Christmas-themed show.

Hallmark executives were just as excited about the new show as Drew, who’s starred in other projects on the network, such as Branching Out.

COLLIDER: So, congratulations on Mistletoe Murders. So, obviously, this is a very different concept for a Hallmark Christmas movie. So knowing that, were you intimidated or hesitant to take on this project at all?

SARAH DREW: Oh, no, I'm always excited to expand and grow and try something different. This series is so fantastic. There's so much story to tell. We get to give little breadcrumbs of who this character is throughout the whole season one and we hope and pray that we get many more seasons to come to tell, to flesh out more of her story. But I love actually the paradox of Christmas and mystery together because it's also, it's reflective of Emily's character who has this whole past that is hidden. And then, but on the surface, she's this sweet owner of a Christmas shop. We as humans are paradoxical, we really are. And so getting to sort of play a role that shows the world what the reality is of, of what the human experience is, is really fun.

COLLIDER: So as you mentioned, there's a duality to your character. She runs this Christmas shop, but she's also doing some undercover investigating. Take us through her journey and how that plays out over the six episodes.

SARAH DREW: There's so much I can't say because we don't reveal very much about her. That is the biggest mystery through all six episodes is who is Emily Lane? Where is she coming from? Is she running from something or someone? Is she running to something or someone? Is she good? Is she bad? Like, what is her story that mystery plays through all six episodes?

And it's really fun revealing little piece here, little piece here, a little piece here seeing her do something that is like, wait, what? And then every two episodes there's a murder that needs to be solved and a mystery that needs to be solved. And the journey through those mysteries are fun too because we're also following a romantic journey with her and the detective in the town, Sam - they butt heads at first. He does not want her to get involved in his investigation. He thinks of her as an amateur sleuth. He doesn't know, she knows, she knows all she knows everything before he knows anything.

So watching him start to trust her and her start to trust him over the course of the six episodes is also a really fun journey to take. There's so many different layers to this show. It's really fun.

Despite ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Subject Matter, Christmas Remains at the Forefront

Drew says holiday and murder can go hand in hand.

COLLIDER: Now, what I love about the show is that it has all of the ingredients of a good Hallmark Christmas project. There's a small town, there's the romantic element, there's the heartwarming element and then there's the surprise element and then, of course, the Christmas shop of it all. So how do we see those elements act as their own character in the film in this show?

SARAH DREW: I think that what's funny is that I feel like this show, Christmas and like the Christmas vibe, is the backdrop for the show. Christmas plays a very important role specifically in Emily's life. There's a reason she's crazy for Christmas. There's a reason and it's deep and it's beautiful and it's very, very meaningful and very, very emotional. It's not just candy cane and gingerbread and I wanna feel warm and fuzzy, it's like deep stuff. And we get to explore that and watch her crack open in that way.

But I will say all that Christmas stuff is there. But what I find the most compelling about the show is the character's journey through. It’s figuring out who she is, watching her come into herself, watching her find people that she can trust, in a way that feels like she's coming home. I felt this through line in, in shooting the show that, all Emily wants is to find home and that I feel like screams Christmas for sure.

So that's the way that Christmas plays in the show, but the intrigue is so fun and the adventure and the mystery and there's action too and there's comedy, it's just got everything.

Sarah Drew Is Proud of Where Hallmark Is Going

The network has three new reality shows: Finding Mr. Christmas, Celebrations, and Ready, Set, Glow! Holidazed is also in the network's first batch of scripted Christmas shows.

COLLIDER: You're part of a new wave of programming this season. For Hallmark, we have series for the holidays, which we never had before. We have some unscripted shows, some reality shows. How does it feel to be part of this new format that they're introducing? And what does that say for what's to come next, the next holiday season?

SARAH DREW: It's so exciting. The world is Hallmark's Oyster right now. They’re entering into the streaming platform is so smart, I think. And they're really choosing to elevate all of their stuff and my show feels really rich and really full and really like premium television in a way that's really exciting. Getting to be a part of the launch of this new streaming service is so exciting, I think, especially in an industry where we're seeing a lot of networks take a lot hard hits because the world is changing so much. All I'm seeing is Hallmark expanding and growing and,, and deepening their brand in a way that feels really exciting for artists. So I'm just, I'm so thrilled to be a part of this whole world right now.

Mistletoe Murders can be streamed on Hallmark+.

Mistletoe Murders Release Date October 31, 2024 Cast Sarah Drew , Peter Mooney , Lara Amersey , Nicole Volossetski , Isaac Kragten , Arlene Duncan Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ken Cuperus Network Hallmark+ Character(s) Emily , Detective Sam Wilner , June Hubble , Nicki , Pete , Vera Van Dorne Expand

