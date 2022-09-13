True Detective star Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut. Gadon will be directing an adaptation of Heather O’Neill’s award-winning 2006 novel Lullabies For Little Criminals, which does not currently have an announced time frame of when production will begin.

Lullabies For Little Criminals was O'Neill's debut novel and quickly became a bestseller. The novel follows a thirteen-year-old girl, Baby, living in Montreal. Baby lives with her father, who suffers from heroin addiction, and the novel follows Baby through her troubled young life as she experiences the trials of living in the city’s underside.

This film will be Gadon’s first time behind the camera, but she has done plenty of work in front of it. The actress has had supporting roles in a number of critically acclaimed series like True Detective, Letterkenny, and 11.22.63. Gadon also starred in the Emmy-nominated Netflix miniseries Alias Grace. In the film world, she has appeared in David Cronenberg’s Maps To The Stars, Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy, and Amma Asante’s Belle. She is also set to be seen in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari alongside Adam Driver. Additionally, her film North of Normal just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to rave reviews.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' Casts Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey

Gadon will also be adapting the novel into a screenplay. While her screenwriting career is not very robust, she did write the 2018 short film Paseo, which premiered at TIFF. She also was named this year’s TIFF Micki Moore Writer in Residency. The residency was established by the film festival to “support women who are outstanding Canadian feature-film screenwriters” and gives them the chance to develop their screenplays under mentorship. Additionally, in the past, she has served on the Jury for the Venice International Film Festival. Gadon will be producing Lullabies for Little Criminals with Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden for Brightlight Pictures.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project. Check out the official plot synopsis for Lullabies For Little Criminals below: