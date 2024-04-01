The Big Picture Sarah Hyland leaves Love Island USA hosting role due to conflicting project commitments on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix takes over hosting duties after positive fan response.

Madix excitedly announces new hosting role after a successful guest spot on the previous season.

Sarah Hyland was the host of Love Island USA, but that all ended with one text. According to the Modern Family staple, she got a text that let her know her time on the show was over. Vanderpump Rules star, and the woman hurt at the center of Scandoval, Ariana Madix, has had a lot of success since Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her friend Rachel Leviss and now part of that success includes taking over hosting duties on the reality dating show. Madix did a guest spot in the previous season and fans responded positively to her. With Hyland seemingly having another project taking her out of her hosting duties, Madix is our new guide to finding love!

Hyland posted about the news with a cheeky post on Instagram, calling back to how the Islanders will yell "I got a text" whenever news happens. “Well, just got a text," Hyland wrote in her Instagram story. "I’m disappointed the news had to break this way, but it is, in fact, true I will not be returning to the island this summer." Hyland went on to talk about how her work is conflicting with the latest season. “I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced too, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for LOVE ISLAND USA. While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!”

Ariana Madix Is Thriving Post-Scandovol

Despite her public heartbreak, Madix has turned her pain into a career expansion. She starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Before that, she earned high scores weekly while competing on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

The Love Island announcement came via an Instagram post, with her writing: “Talk about a bombshell. This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis.” She wrote in the caption that she would "see you in the villa."

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is currently airing weekly on Bravo, with streaming available on Peacock.

