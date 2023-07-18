Sarah Jessica Parker brought the Salem witch Sarah Sanderson to life in 1993's Hocus Pocus and its recent revival with her whimsical, scatty, and often coquettish portrayal, alongside her witchy sisters Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. However, the And Just Like That... star was completely unaware during her first portrayal of the mischievous witch that she had incredible personal ties to the Salem resident. On a 2010 episode of Who Do You Think You Are? USA, an across-the-pond continuation of the British documentary series in which ancestry experts help celebrities investigate their family tree, Sarah Jessica Parker discovers that she is the descendant of a woman involved in the infamous Salem witch trials. Whether the accused or the persecutor, though, Parker would have to find out...

What Were the Salem Witch Trials?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

In Parker's episode of the genealogy documentary series, she understandably waits in trepidation to find out the result of her heritage, which has ties to the real Salem witch trials and thus belongs to a notable part of American history. The trials were a series of prosecutions that resulted in the hangings and imprisonment of a number of so-called witches in Salem, colonial Massachusetts between 1692 and 1693. A total of 20 innocent victims, who were mostly women, were executed as a result of these trials, which stemmed from politics, personal feuds, and hysterical paranoia. What began with the persecution of some marginalized individuals grew to become a witch hunt that was widespread in its targeting.

Who Was Sarah Jessica Parker's Salem Ancestor?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Visiting the Massachusetts Historical Society during the first episode of Who Do You Think You Are? USA, Parker learns about a distant relative, Esther Elwell, who had married into the original Elwell family which had emigrated from England to America, and who had evidently been involved in the trials. During the episode, Parker expresses her concerns about the nature of her relative's involvement, stating that it would be worse were she to be one of the accusers. She is evidently relieved, therefore, when the evidence surfaces that her ancestor was not one of the vindictive informants, and instead — still sadly — was one of those accused of committing "Sundry acts of witchcraft." The document disclosed that Esther and two other women were suspected of bringing physical harm to their neighbor, who subsequently died. On reading these damaging claims made against her ancestor, Parker was visibly shocked and upset, despite her relief that Esther hadn't taken part in any wrongdoing.

Luckily, Esther was accused of witchcraft near the end of the trials, and as a result, the court was dissolved before Esther could be tried or convicted. Being set free, she reportedly lived to the great age of 82. Sadly, there were many others who weren't so fortunate, during what proved to be one of the darkest periods of American history.

In the 'Hocus Pocus' Movies, Does Art Imitate Life?

Sarah Jessica Parker may be relieved that her colonial-era relative was an innocent accused, but the same can't be said for her gleefully evil character Sarah Sanderson. During an interview with ET, she spoke about how her character was scarily "seductive," luring children to their demise whereby their lives would be sucked out of them, and is "covertly scary," due to being "fundamentally evil." Regardless of her malicious intentions, we hope to see the return of the diabolical Sarah Sanderson following the official news that Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works, which was sneakily teased in the end credits scene in Hocus Pocus 2.