Hulu has yet another massive true crime project in the pipeline following the streamer's recent string of successes in the genre. Per Variety, its latest docuseries, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, will show the various cases of abuse and manipulation students at Sarah Lawrence suffered under Larry Ray in 2010. The original series is slated for early next year with Zach Heinzerling directing and executive producing.

Stolen Youth tells the story of the Sarah Lawrence College abuses directly through the victims of Ray. At the time, Ray was living with his daughter in her dorm room at the college and began manipulating a group of students, completely upending their lives as he pulled them into his sex cult. According to the official description, Hulu is exclusively participating in the victims' account of the mind control and abuse that occurred in plain sight under Ray. He has since been convicted on 15 counts including sex trafficking, violent assault, and money laundering, and could face a maximum of life in prison.

This won't be the first time the Sarah Lawrence College abuses have been the subject of a documentary. Peacock jumped on the story back in September with the feature-length Sex, Lies and the College Cult from Robert Palumbo exploring the disturbing details. Henzerling put in plenty of legwork to make his telling of the Sarah Lawrence story worthwhile though. His docuseries is the culmination of three years of research and filming with the victims as they began to process what had happened to them.

Image via Hulu

Heinzerling will also have a strong production team at his disposal for the docuseries. The team at Story Syndicate, which won an Oscar for the 2017 documentary Icarus, will serve as executive producers on the series. Individual executive producers include Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, and Jon Bardin.

Hulu Has Found Plenty of Recent Success With True Crime

Stolen Youth comes on the heels of Hulu's biggest docuseries yet - God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty. Directed by Billy Corben and produced by Alfred Spellman’s Rakontur and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject, the series followed Giancarlo Granda, a former pool attendant whose relationship with Becki Falwell and her influential Evangelical husband and Donald Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. entangled him in a world of politics, religion, and much more than he ever originally imagined. Although numbers aren't available, Hulu revealed that the docuseries passed their previous viewership record holder, 2019's Fyre Fest. God Forbid was just the peak of what had already been a successful run for Hulu following two other hits in Captive Audience and Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.

Stolen Youth is expected to release on Hulu early in 2023. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Hulu's new documentary record holder God Forbid below.