The apocalypse is here, so we beeped her and now Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to her career-defining role in Hulu’s recently announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. Unmasking itself to the world earlier this month, the beloved action series is getting a follow-up chapter, with Gellar returning to her role as the titular vampire busting baddy. While rumors of such a project have long been floating around, the time has finally come for the creative team to dive in head first, with Gellar not only starring but also serving as an executive producer. In a recent message to fans, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star promised they’d put their all into it, assuaging a worried fandom that it might not live up to the show that came before it. And now, Gellar is doubling down on that promise, admitting that the massive undertaking is equal parts exciting and terrifying.

During a brief chat over the weekend with People at the 12th Annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards, The Grudge actress opened up about the ever-changing flood of feelings that she has with the production, telling them, “I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It’s heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time.”

The ‘Buffy’ Reboot Has One Shot To Get It Right