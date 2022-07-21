Sarah Michelle Gellar is coming back to the world of the supernatural. Today, Deadline revealed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress would not only be signing on to join the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, but would also add her name to the show’s executive production team. Gellar will deliver the news herself today at San Diego Comic-Con during the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel. Judging by her background in the world of all things Comic-Con, fans are going to absolutely lose their minds with excitement when Gellar takes the stage.

Wolf Pack acts as a spinoff to the hit series, Teen Wolf and is pulling its story from the books penned by Edo Van Belkom. In it, fans will follow the life of two regular teenagers (Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard) whose lives get flipped upside down after a California wildfire rips through their town. Not only do the teens and everyone else living in the once sleepy village need to put their world’s back together after the natural disaster tears them apart, but they also will now come face to face with a supernatural creature whose slumber was interrupted by the roaring flames.

Gellar will join the cast as arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a non-nonsense, revered member of the investigation team. She’s been hired on by local authorities to track down the teenager who they believe started the devastating fire and woke the supernatural entity that is now laying waste to Los Angeles.

Gellar’s addition to the call sheet comes after the previously announced lineup of Jackson, Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. No stranger to the world of Teen Wolf, its original developer and executive producer, Jeff Davis penned the series. He’ll also join Gellar as an executive producer alongside Jason Ensler and Capital Arts’ Joe Genier and Mike Elliott.

Image via Prime Video

The series will mark a comeback for Gellar who, in recent years, hasn't been as busy on screen as she once was. In the semi-recent past, you may have heard her voice on the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels where she starred as the Seventh Sister ‘Inquisitor.’ And then, of course there's her starring roles in legendary '90s films including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, something that is sure to bring even more excitement to those longtime Buffy fans sitting in for the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel.

As of right now, no release date for Wolf Pack has been set, but it’s expected to be coming to us by the end of 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.