On this, the eve of Thanksgiving, we are especially grateful for our queen and yours, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is keeping the jokes hotter than your politically annoying uncle’s takes in a new Instagram post. From the sets of Hollywood, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has shared a brand-new image to her social media that teases the beginning days of filming for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. In the shot, a chair takes center of the frame, with the film’s lengthy title scribbled across the back, stylized in the same font that it first appeared to audiences in Jim Gillespie’s 1997 feature of the same name. In the caption, Gellar kept things comedically chaotic, writing, “Scooby Doo 3 coming soon….” before tagging her hubby and IKWYDLS returning star, Freddie Prinze Jr. and the new movie’s director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and closing things out with a laughing emoji.

There’s just so much to unpack from this one image and speedily worded caption that we could write an essay but - honestly - I have some pies to make and stuffing to prep, so we’ll keep it as quick as possible. Referring to Gellar as a queen at the top was no accident. Obviously, she’s a national treasure, but the actress appeared in the original movie as Helen Shivers, a beauty queen and one of the victims of the killer known as Ben Willis (Muse Watson). Since the follow-up was announced, Gellar has been very clear that Helen is for sure, 100% deceased, but we love that this messy queen is turning up on social media to make fans lose their godforsaken minds. This, of course, doesn’t mean she won’t appear in some capacity, but the Insta shot was likely pointing to her being on set in a supporting capacity, there for her husband, Prinze, and her bestie, Robinson.

As of right now, Prinze is the only member of the original crew that we know will for sure return to haunt screens in the IKWYDLS sequel. The actor was announced back in September to be stepping back into the role of Ray Bronson, who was the boyfriend to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James in the first and second movie. When it comes to Hewitt, she’s been playing coy about the return of ol’ JJ (just our little nickname for her), but recent comments make it sound like the chances are higher than ever that she’ll reprise her role nearly 30 years later. Finally, Gellar’s caption is the last piece of silliness in her post, with her Scooby-Doo reference pointing to her and Prinze’s appearances in the live-action films, 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed opposite Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.

So, Who Will Be In ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’?

Along with Prinze and maybe Hewitt, the lineup of the sequel will feature a handful of younger faces, blending in legacy characters alongside newbies, a choice that worked well for the fifth and sixth installment of the Scream franchise. Right now, the call sheet includes the likes of Madelyn Cline, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Lola Tung, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and more.

Check out Gellar's Instagram post above