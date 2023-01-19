In recent times, The CW has been experiencing a sea of change which has resulted in varying difficulties and ultimately a change of the ownership guard. This change at the network has seen the cancellations of long-loved scripted series including Riverdale, The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Stargirl. Some, like The Flash have been lucky to wrap on their own terms. However, over a decade ago, there ran a series on The CW network that was quite different from what was on offer at the time. Complex and thrilling, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Ringer aired for a single season but never returned. The actress at the center of it explains why.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new upcoming series, Wolf Pack, Gellar took a trip to the past and recounted her experience on Ringer. The actress explained that the series had been pitched to CBS as a miniseries but was rejected by the network. “All the networks said, ‘There’s no money in limited. You need 22 episodes to make a profit,’ I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t.’ They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it,” Gellar said. Looking back in hindsight at it all, the Buffy actress explains, “After I had my daughter, the first show I chose to do was Ringer… thinking, ‘Oh, this will be easy. I’ll play twins,'” Gellar now says. “I don’t know where my head was. I blame postpartum.”

In The CW thriller Ringer, Gellar plays a set of twins, Bridget and Siobhan Kelly. While working as a stripper in her native Wyoming, Bridget witnesses a murder carried out by a local mob boss. In search of safety, Bridget flees to New York in search of her estranged twin sister. She soon realizes that Siobhan had apparently died by suicide. Bridget decides to assume her sister’s identity and with it meant having a place amongst New York’s elite. Ringer was arguably a series ahead of its time. Starring alongside Gellar were Ioan Gruffudd, Nestor Carbonell, Zoey Deutch, Kristoffer Polaha, Mike Colter, and Tara Summers.

Now, Gellar is focused on her new supernatural-themed series, Wolf Pack. Set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 26, the series follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), two teens who seek their lives forever changed in the aftermath of a California wildfire. Gellar plays an arson investigator, while also attached to executive produce. Based on the works of Edo Van Belkom, the series is helmed by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf).

Wolf Pack premieres on Paramount+ on January 26. Watch a trailer below: