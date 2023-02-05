From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (who plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator hot on the trail of the mysterious circumstances of the latest California wildfire) and Rodrigo Santoro (who plays Garrett Briggs, a park ranger that took in Luna and Harlan as children) talked about what drew them to this series, why the story struck a chord with them, how Gellar thinks that learning about her character’s motivation will change viewers’ opinion of her, what kind of father Garrett is to these kids that he took in, and how fascinating and intense fire is.

Collider: Sarah, since hearing you were doing this show, people have been surprised because they seem to think you wouldn’t have been interested, and you even said you initially had no intention of saying yes. Personally, I was intrigued because I figured, if you signed on, there must be something really enticing there. What was it that convinced you? Did Jeff Davis woo you with spoilers? Did he give you all the secrets?

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR: Yes, he did. I read it reluctantly. I was like, “Okay, fine, I’ll read it.” I love to read. And I was like hooked. I was turning the pages and I was like, “Wait, what is happening?” I realized that I was so emotionally invested and connected to the story that he was trying to tell. And then, we got on a Zoom and we spoke about anxiety, isolation, and all of these emotions that have been so heightened, after the pandemic, or still during the pandemic. It just struck a chord for me. The best part about storytelling is that we get to utilize the horrors of life, but really tell important stories, at the same time. It was also the world that Jeff wanted to create. He’s such an incredible human and he cares, and you don’t often see that with a creator. I always go back this one idea Rodrigo [Santoro] had. I can’t say what it was because it’s a huge spoiler, but he pitched it to Jeff and Jeff was like, “That’s the greatest idea.” And then, he went and wrote this great piece from it. I got jealous and I was like, “Wait, I wanna have that moment.” And then, Jeff wrote another part. Most creators are not that collaborative. He really just opens up the floor for that conversation.

From the moment we meet your character, in particular, I just kept thinking, “This is a woman who knows more than she lets on.” Would you say that is a fair and accurate assessment of her? When we learn about her real reasons for being there and what her purpose is, how do you think that will change our opinion of her?

GELLAR: Oh, I think it’s really gonna change. There are gonna be some shocking turns that you won’t see coming. Her motivation will become clear, as the season goes on. Interestingly enough, I’m the only character that has no stakes and no emotional attachment or involvement. She just wants to find the arsonist. But you’re right, she wants a lot more than just to find the arsonist.

Rodrigo, what can you say about who your character is and what kind of guy he has to be, to take in these twins?

RODRIGO SANTORO: That’s a great question. I’m trying to figure out what kind of father he has to be. He’s been trying his best. He’s been raising these two kids by himself, and they have a special condition. I’m a father, myself, of a five-year-old, and I can only imagine the challenge that is being the father of these two kids. The interesting thing about Garrett is that he’s right in the center of a big conflict because he’s a park ranger and he serves the community. At the same time, his personal life is inside his house. He has two kids that have this special condition, and he needs to withhold that secret from the community. So, there’s a moral crisis with just the responsibility of being a father, and trying to be the best father possible for these two. He’ll do anything to protect his daughter and his son from outsiders, but especially protect them from themselves.

How does that inform things for you and finding the character? Being a parent in any situation is hard and it’s a tremendous challenge, but then they’re also teenagers and they’re werewolves. How does he find a way to connect with them?

SANTORO: He keeps trying. It’s daily work. I had several conversations with the actors that play Garrett’s kids, Tyler [Lawrence Gray] and Chloe [Rose Robertson]. We talked about their relationship, growing up with their parents and in their personal lives. I talked about my wife and experiences. Especially when you’re a teenager, it’s so hard to connect with your parents, just because there’s this storm of massive hormones and you’re trying to figure out who you are. That’s why it’s very hard. It’s the parent’s role, because they have been a teenager before, to really try to understand and have open dialogue. Talking about anxiety with Wolf Pack, that can really play a major role in changing the trajectory of youth, just normalizing conversations that were stigmatized for so long. It’s important to have conversations and to understand that teenagers are going through a lot.

GELLAR: Every day, in my house.

SANTORO: Mine is five years old.

Sarah, one of the elements I find so interesting about your character is the fact that she’s an arson investigator. What was it like to learn about that? How does that shape who she is?

GELLAR: Fire is fascinating. It really is. It has its own ecosystem around it, and it’s frightening. If you talk about natural disasters, there’s an intensity to fire. And arson is such an interesting side of it because most arsonists start very, very young. It starts with a fascination because you hold this little match and it lights up vast areas. It really is fascinating.

SANTORO: And it can be very cozy. Civilization started around the fire, telling stories. It has all of these nuances, and it’s extremely powerful in it’s nature.

GELLAR: There is no greater beast.

It’s this beautiful, terrifying, deadly thing, all in one.

GELLAR: It’s just like teenagers.

SANTORO: Great analogy.

Wolf Pack is available to stream at Paramount+.