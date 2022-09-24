Sarah Michelle Gellar is introducing us to her latest character via an Instagram post. Since the big reveal was made during this year’s San Diego Comic Con that the legendary actress would be joining the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information about what we can expect when Gellar returns to small screens everywhere.

In our first look at Gellar’s Kristin Ramsey, the chief arson investigator is standing in a dark wooded area alone. Backlit by a blinding bright light, the actress has her back to the camera revealing her “Arson Investigator” jacket. During a statement made by the actress at the streamer’s TCA talk, she described her Wolf Pack character as someone who “is looking for her pack and the place where she belongs where she will feel seen, heard, and can be herself.”

The new series will be adapted from the YA novel series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom. Centered around a group of teens, their high school years are made that much harder when they come to find that a supernatural creature has been brought back to life following a devastating forest fire. Along with Gellar, the series will also star Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

This has been a year of resurgence for the actress who can currently be seen in the new Netflix comedy feature, Do Revenge, alongside Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. While she’s appeared and has been heard in several projects over the years, including Star Wars Rebels, Ringer, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and the almost television reboot of her fan-favorite 1999 feature Cruel Intentions, her latest castings are definitely marking a big comeback for her.

Many will recognize Gellar from her unforgettable seven-season run as the titular character on The WB and UPN series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While the storyline primarily focused on Gellar’s Buffy - well, slaying all the vampires and demons that Sunnydale’s hell mouth could throw at her - the messages at the heart of it all were about issues teenagers faced. This is something that Gellar says shares common ground with Wolf Pack, ultimately convincing the star to sign on for the series.

Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis is the brain behind Wolf Pack and will also pen and executive produce the series. Rounding out the executive production team will be Gellar, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, Karen Gorodetzky, Jason Ensler, and Christian Taylor.

As of right now, no release date has been set. You can see Gellar’s Instagram post below.