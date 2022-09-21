This July, fans were delighted to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar would be making her long-awaited return to the supernatural teen drama genre. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was announced to have joined the upcoming series, Wolf Pack, on Paramount+. Now, thanks to a statement she gave during the streamer’s TCA presentation, fans have some insight on what about the series got Gellar to sign on.

After spending seven seasons as the world-saving slayer Buffy Summers, Gellar was the face of the supernatural teen drama genre for a long time. Every series in the genre since then has likely wanted to cast the actress. As she even says in her statement “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack].” But she goes on to explain what about the series won her over, saying:

“When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued. One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school and to me, that’s what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time. So when I read the script [for Wolf Pack], and I spoke to Jeff, we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It’s something that I think about all the time, and it’s so prominent.”

Gellar is not wrong about how Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s willingness to truthfully and thoughtfully address real issues teens face, in the context of fighting monsters, is part of why it still manages to resonate with audiences today. The series tackled everything from addiction, to depression, child abuse, and coming out in a serious way that made the affected audiences feel seen, all without losing the charm and magic that drew people to the show in the first place. Wolf Pack must be gearing up for something special if it is the first script Gellar has read since that can do the same for modern audiences. While many of the issues addressed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer are still too relevant, with the advancement of technology and social media, life has only gotten more complicated for modern teens. On top of all that, Gellar also assures that it will be a fun show, adding “But at the same time, I love water cooler shows. I want to be on a show that everyone’s talking about.”

Wolf Pack is said to be adapted from the young adult novel series by author Edo Van Belkom. It will follow a group of teens who discover that a supernatural creature has been awoken in the wake of a forest fire. In the series, Gellar will be playing Kristin Ramsey, a chief arson investigator, who she describes as “is looking for her pack and the place where she belongs where she will feel seen, heard, and can be herself”, a plot line that is sure to mirror the story of the teen characters at the center of the series. She is joined in the series by Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Wolf Pack is created by Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis who will be writing and executive producing the series. He is joined by Gellar, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, Karen Gorodetzky, Jason Ensler, and Christian Taylor who are all also serving as executive producers. Additionally, Ensler is said to be directing the first episode.

Wolf Pack will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming series. Check out Collider's interview with Davis and the stars of his previous show, Teen Wolf, below: