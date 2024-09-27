Crossing genres and blending horror with history, Karrie Crouse and Will Joines’ upcoming film, Hold Your Breath, puts an entirely new and frightening spin on the dust storms that plagued Oklahoma during the 1930s. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek, audiences can catch one of the many powerfully moving scenes that feature the movie's leading star, Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), as she reminisces about a traumatizing moment that took one of her children away from her.

Chatting with Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s mysterious preacher, Paulson describes the unforgettable moments when she was torn away from her kids during a quarantine. Recalling the event, tears fill her eyes as she talks about clawing at the door that separated her from her children. Almost immediately, the dedicated mother’s emotions are shut down by the man of faith, who reminds her that she will meet them again in the afterlife. Although hesitant, she says she believes that to be the truth, but only because it’s her only option. Short but incredibly telling to the character that Paulson will portray, the sneak peek foreshadows the underlying trauma that will influence the mother every step of the way and how religion may play an important part in keeping her, and others, in line.

Joining Paulson and Moss-Bachrach in the upcoming psychological horror film are Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales), and Alona Jane Robbins (New Amsterdam). As seen in our exclusive sneak peek, the movie will play into the trauma felt by Paulson’s character and her remaining children. However, we also know that it ties in a supernatural and sinister element, as the small town believes it’s under attack by a drifter who seems to travel inside the raging dust storms.

What Else Has Sarah Paulson Been Up To?

Their work together in Hold Your Breath is the most recent team-up for Paulson and Moss-Bachrach, as the former recently guest starred on the latter’s critically acclaimed series, The Bear. It’s been a minute since Paulson has stepped into the spotlight, with her last feature-length project being Aneesh Chaganty’s (Searching) 2020 thriller, Run. Having been a frequent collaborator with Ryan Murphy, it’s also been a while since Paulson dipped into a leading role in television after making show-stopping appearances in Impeachment: American Crime Story, American Horror Story: Double Feature, Ratched, and more.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek of Hold Your Breath above and tune into Hulu for the arrival of the Searchlight Pictures film on October 3. Stay tuned at Collider for more.

Hold Your Breath Set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s in Oklahoma, this psychological horror-thriller follows a woman who becomes convinced that a dark, malevolent force threatens her family. As dust storms rage outside, paranoia and fear build inside the house, blurring the line between reality and delusion. Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Karrie Crouse , Will Joines Cast Sarah Paulson , Amiah Miller , Annaleigh Ashford , Alona Jane Robbins , Ebon Moss-Bachrach Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Karrie Crouse Character(s) Margaret Bellum , Rose Bellum , Esther Smith , Ollie Bellum , Wallace Grady Expand

