We’ve got an extended Collider Ladies Night interview with Sarah Paulson coming your way soon, but while we wait, how about a little clip from the conversation about Paulson’s experience working with Ryan Murphy and what it’s been like playing Linda Tripp in the new season of American Crime Story thus far?

While Paulson had already accomplished quite a bit when she appeared as Billie Dean Howard in American Horror Story: Murder House back in 2011, there’s no denying that that first collaboration with AHS co-creator, Ryan Murphy, sparked something very special. Not only did Paulson go on to appear in eight seasons of American Horror Story and counting, but she also won an Emmy for her work in another Ryan Murphy show, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. On top of that, Ratched recently hit it big on Netflix so the only conclusion I can come to with all of this is, the more Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy collaborations we get, the better!

During our Collider Ladies Night conversation, Paulson took a moment to look back at the moment when Murphy first offered her the role of Lana Winters in American Horror Story: Asylum and why his trust in her made all the difference:

“I still to this day don’t understand why he was like, ‘I’ll let you play Lana Winters.’ It’s just like, ‘Wait. What? I had like three scenes the first season. You’re gonna give me that part? Okay!’ It was really an extraordinary communication of his trust in me and that was something that I think, ultimately, was lacking in my working experience was that feeling of feeling really seen and somebody really saying, ‘I know you can do this. And so I’m saying you’re doing it and now you’ve just gotta do it.’ And he just continues to do this to me time and time and time and time and time again. And I am exceedingly grateful for it, but it’s terrifying every time!”

The latest terrifying endeavor for Murphy and Paulson? Impeachment: American Crime Story, which covers the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, told through the eyes of Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein). Paulson is stepping in as Linda Tripp, the former White House employee who secretly recorded her calls with Lewinsky. During our conversation Paulson said, “I’m three days into Linda Tripp and it’s really scary.” While the project may come with a good deal of pressure, Paulson did note that the challenge is proving to be hugely thrilling:

“I think the scripts are very special. I really do. I really do. And it’s a huge stretch for me as an actor and that is thrilling - thrilling to me. And to find myself at 45 and almost 46-years-old being given a part that, you know, in terms of the complexity, there is nothing about this woman that is - what’s the right word? She’s complicated, and it’s not like a Marcia Clark situation where you ultimately have to confront your feeling of how wrong we were. Not that you won’t feel some of that for Linda when you have a little bit of a context for what her life was.”

That’s all we’ve got for you on Impeachment: American Crime Story, but if you’re looking for more from Paulson, you’re going to want to keep an eye on Collider because we’ll have her full episode of Collider Ladies Night coming your way soon! While you wait, be sure to check out Paulson’s new thriller Run directed by Aneesh Chaganty (Searching). The film is now available to watch on Hulu.

