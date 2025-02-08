Paradise, the new series by This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, has officially welcomed viewers into its top secret world and introduced the main players behind its dystopian mystery. Sarah Shahi’s Gabriela Torabi doesn't carry a fancy job title or an ominous Secret Service call sign, but she walks a fine line as a grief counselor who holds immense sociopolitical power because she’s privy to everyone’s secrets — an ethical dichotomy if there ever was one. Shahi’s understated performance, simultaneously soothing, astute, and wary, is a stand-out among Paradise's top-notch ensemble, which isn’t new territory for her. Back in 2007, Shahi matched chemistry and wits with her co-star Damian Lewis (Billions, Homeland) in a humble detective procedural called Life. An entertaining premise but a ratings flop, Life's, well, lifespan was cut short by NBC after two seasons. However, its memory as a precursor to primetime procedurals with unique hooks and ongoing character arcs lives on — and where Shahi and Lewis are concerned, both performers have rarely been in finer form.

What Is 'Life' About?

Image via NBC

In 1995, Detective Charlie Crews (Lewis) is framed for a triple murder. When a re-examination of the evidence proves his innocence 12 years later, he emerges from a maximum security prison with a multi-million dollar settlement, compounded trauma aplenty, and a driving need for answers. Instead of peacefully settling down in his new mansion, Charlie elects to return to his old job, working assigned cases while using the police department's resources to help him find the murderous culprits behind his framing. This man's revenge scheme isn't all doom and gloom, however — Crews cheerfully practices zen Buddhism as a defense mechanism against his past, focusing instead on the present moment. More than a bit quirky, Crews' unconventional investigative methods earn him many raised eyebrows among his colleagues but produce better results than their tried-and-true methods.

Meanwhile, Crews' partner and superior, Detective Dani Reese (Shahi), is the prickly, no-nonsense grump to Charlie’s fruit-eating, philosophy-reciting sunshine boy. His idiosyncrasies bounce off the stoic and straight-laced professionalism of a woman trying to do her job while incredulously eye-rolling her way through her male co-worker's off-the-cuff habits. Obviously, Reese has no interest in working with a pardoned felon — in fact, she knows their partnership is a punishment handed down by the higher-ups for her most recent mistake. But she feels she must earn her redemption, so she keeps her head down. As they solve murders, mysteries, and the conspiracy against Crews, this oddest of odd couples gradually develops a lasting rapport.

Sarah Shahi Is a Spectacular Anti-Heroine in 'Life'