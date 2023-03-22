Sarah Snook is an actor from Australia who rose to prominence in the early 2010s, thanks to roles in interesting and critically acclaimed movies like Predestination and These Final Hours. She really exploded in popularity, however, after starring in Succession, which began in 2018 and is set to conclude with its fourth season on Sunday, March 26.

Though she hasn't been working in the film industry for much longer than a decade, Snook's filmography is already quite remarkable, and she proves equally skilled in either TV or film. As a review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes provides a good overview of the consistency of the projects she's been in, with some of her most notable roles below, ranked according to their critical approval rating from critics on the site.

10 'Run Rabbit Run' (2023)

Image via Sundance

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 36%

Sarah Snook's biggest role of 2023 will almost inevitably be in the final (and likely very dramatic) final season of Succession, but it's far from the only 2023 title she's attached to. She's also starred in a horror movie called Run Rabbit Run, which screened at some film festivals early in 2023, and has a Netflix release planned for later in the year.

RELATED: Modern Horror Movies That Will Be Remembered as Classics

It's a psychological horror movie about a fertility doctor with a child of her own, and the increasingly disturbing things that begin happening after her child starts exhibiting strange behavior. It's not certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, though the site specifies that the film still contains "powerhouse performances," meaning that even if it's not a stellar horror movie, it may still suffice for fans of Sarah Snook.

9 'An American Pickle' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

An American Pickle is a comedy with a fairly attention-grabbing premise. It's about an immigrant named Herschel who, in 1919, accidentally falls into a vat of pickles and gets preserved, only to wake up exactly 100 years later and attempt to take in how much the world has changed in all that time.

It's ultimately a Seth Rogen movie more than anything else, as he plays both Herschel and one of his descendants who helps him navigate modern life. Sarah Snook's character is also named Sarah, and plays Herschel's wife, who's naturally left behind in 1919, and has long passed away by 2019. It's a small role, but Snook makes the most of it, and the film is overall a pleasant watch.

8 'Soulmates' (2020)

Image via AMC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

It's hard not to hear about Soulmates and not instantly think of Black Mirror. Both are anthology shows set in the future and look at technology impacting the way humans interact, though in the case of Soulmates, it specifically focuses on the idea of relationships, given a future technology in the show can pair people with someone who they're "most" ideal for.

Given it's an anthology series, Sarah Snook only appears in one episode: the first of six. The show overall has a solid critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Snook's episode also being the highest-rated of the six on IMDb.

7 'Pieces of a Woman' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

A harshly realistic drama that's not an easy watch, Pieces of a Woman follows a young mother's traumatic birth, the result of which sees her tragically losing her baby. After the opening scenes establish this, the film becomes about the mother, Martha, dealing with her grief while also getting involved in a civil case against her midwife, who Martha's mother blames for the tragedy.

RELATED: 'Pieces of a Woman' Filmmakers Explain How They Pulled Off That Unforgettable Long Take

Sarah Snook plays Martha's cousin, Suzanne, who's involved in the court case while also complicating things by having an affair with Martha's partner. It's a drama that's genuinely very heavy on the drama, and while it's not fantastically paced or written, the entire cast – including Snook – all turn in very strong performances.

6 'Predestination' (2014)

Image via Pinnacle Films

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Predestination is one of those movies where the less said about it, the better. Viewers should ideally go in blind, as it's a film that aims to pull the rug out from under you, and then once you've recovered and readjusted yourself under said rug, it pulls the rug out again, and the process just continues for most of its 97-minute runtime.

It's a science-fiction movie that deals with terrorism, one's purpose in life, and identity, balancing multiple lofty topics all at once while remaining entertaining. It's not a perfect sci-fi film, but its strengths outweigh its flaws, and Sarah Snook manages to steal the show, with Predestination arguably being her definitive breakout role.

5 'These Final Hours' (2013)

Image via Roadshow Films

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

One year before Predestination's release, Sarah Snook was featured in another science-fiction film: These Final Hours. It's quite a different beast to that 2014 movie, though, as it's a film that's not as futuristic and also a little more straightforward, functioning more like a thriller.

That's because These Final Hours concerns an imminent disaster and widespread death for the population of Perth, a city on Australia's western coast. An asteroid's impact in the North Atlantic means a firestorm hitting Perth is imminent in 12 hours, with the film following several characters who have to decide what to do with their final hours on Earth. Snook's role is limited but still important overall, and marked a fairly significant next step in her career before Predestination made her a more well-established name.

4 'Steve Jobs' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Like These Final Hours, Steve Jobs is ultimately a film where Sarah Snook's role is fairly brief. The biopic (of sorts) obviously follows Steve Jobs, but rather than retelling his life story condensed into a movie-length runtime, the film instead chooses to focus on three distinct events in Jobs' life: one in 1984, one in 1988, and then a final one in 1998.

RELATED: Biopics That Are Exciting, Entertaining, & Won't Put You To Sleep

The characters are all based on real people, with some liberties taken for dramatic/emotional effect. Sarah Snook plays the minor role of Andrea Cunningham, the manager of the Macintosh launch (shown to happen in 1984) who then plays a similar role for the launch of the iMac (which is what's shown to happen in the film's 1988-set portion).

3 'Koala Man' (2023)

Image via Hulu

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Koala Man is a hilarious animated sitcom that had its first season released in early 2023. It takes place in an alternate reality where Australia became the most powerful country in the world, and follows a middle-aged family man who decides to become a vigilante in his small town, adopting the name "Koala Man" while also having no real superpowers to speak of. Sarah Snook here voices his wife, Vicky.

There are plenty of animated comedy shows that focus on families, making it hard to stand out in the crowd. Koala Man may not excel as any kind of instant classic, but it's had a well-received first season, going by its Rotten Tomatoes score, so could well grow into something more acclaimed if it's given additional seasons.

2 'Oddball' (2015)

Image via Roadshow Films

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

After featuring in two relatively dark sci-fi films with These Final Hours and Predestination in 2013 and 2014 respectively, Sarah Snook starred in a very different kind of movie in 2015. Oddball is an Australian film that's aimed at families, and centers on a dog named Oddball who's trained to protect a penguin sanctuary from fox attacks.

For animal lovers looking for entertaining family-friendly movies, it probably holds some value, as it's relatively light-hearted and inoffensive. If nothing else, it also shows Snook can star in movies that aren't dark character studies or intense sci-fi films.

1 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Succession is an acclaimed HBO series that follows numerous characters who are all different degrees of unlikeable. Despite this, it's very compelling television, because while the characters aren't likable, the conflict they're wrapped up in proves engrossing, and the writing and acting are both excellent.

Sarah Snook plays Shiv, one of the children of Logan Roy, a wealthy media mogul who begins the series confronting the possibility that he may have to pick a successor, with his children all wanting the largest slice of the pie. It's arguably Snook's most well-recognized and acclaimed role to date, with it winning her one Golden Globe and earning two Emmy nominations during the show's first three seasons.

NEXT: 'Succession' Characters Ranked by Likability