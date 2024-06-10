The Big Picture Sarah Snook stars in the Australian film Memoir of a Snail led by filmmaker Adam Elliot.

The film showcases a bittersweet story of grief, featuring an all-Australian cast.

The world premiere is set for the Melbourne International Film Festival with an Australian release on October 17, 2024.

Fresh off the heels of the heels of her Emmy-winning role in Succession, Sarah Snook is venturing into all-new territory with the surreal family drama, Memoir of a Snail. A stop-motion animation feature by Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam Elliot, who took home an Academy Award for his work on the animated short Harvie Krumpet, Memoir of a Snail is a bittersweet story of dealing with grief and forging a path forward. Today, during the 2024 Annecy Animation Film Festival, IFC Films revealed a first look at the ambitious new project, and it's just as heartbreaking as one might think.

Sarah Snook Leads an All-Australian Cast in 'Memoir of a Snail'

The trailer begins with twin siblings, Grace (Sarah Snook) and Gilbert Pudel (Kodi Smit-McPhee), spending some time with their father. It's a happy moment ahead of some heartbreaking trauma, as the road Grace embarks on instills some sad yet necessary memories that she'll carry forever. Thankfully, she has several loving friends and family members to help her along the way, including her favorite type of animal, snails. The official plot synopsis for Memoir of a Snail reads as follows:

"Grace Pudel is a lonely misfit with an affinity for collecting ornamental snails and an intense love for books. At a young age, when Grace is separated from her fire-breathing twin brother Gilbert, she falls into a spiral of anxiety and angst. Despite a continued series of hardships, inspiration and hope emerge when she strikes up an enduring friendship with an elderly eccentric woman named Pinky, who is full of grit and lust for life."

Many may not know this considering just how convincing her American accent is in Succession, but Sarah Snook is originally of Australian descent. Adam Elliot is also a native Australian, and along with Sarah Snook, Memoir of a Snail consists of an all-Australian cast. Joining Sarah Snook in the stellar cast are The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit-McPhee as Gilbert, Munich star Eric Bana as James the Magistrate, Babe star Magda Szubanski as Ruth, Amélie star Dominique Pinon as Percy, Reef School star Tony Armstrong as Ken, and Yellowstone star Jacki Weaver as Pinky.

Memoir of a Snail will be holding its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival once it begins later this August. The film will be released in theaters later this fall, with an Australian release date confirmed for Thursday, October 17th, 2024.