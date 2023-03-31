Anyone keeping up with HBO’s Succession knows that if any of Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children are destined to inherit the role of leading Waystar Royco, it has to be Shiv (Sarah Snook). Let’s face it; Connor (Alan Ruck) is a complete fool that’s harboring a ridiculous scheme to run for President of the United States and seems to be completely oblivious to his own incompetence. Roman (Kieran Culkin) is an immature, insecure annoyance who probably needs to figure out his relationship with Gerri Kellman (J. Cameron Smith) before taking leadership seriously. Poor Kendall (Jeremy Strong) can seemingly never catch a break and would be better suited for a therapy session than a board room. It’s Shiv who actually knows what she’s doing. Snook’s performance is uniquely entertaining, but anyone who's seen the Oscar-nominated drama Pieces of a Woman knows that it’s not the only time she’s played a morally-ambiguous girlboss.

What Is 'Pieces of a Woman' About?

Image Via Netflix

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Pieces of a Woman follows the excruciating aftermath that Martha Weiss (Vanessa Kirby) and her partner Sean Carson (Shia Labeouf) experience after their intended home birth goes awry, and results in a miscarriage. While Martha wants to spend her recovery mentally and physically healing from the traumatizing experience, her wealthy mother Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn) insists that the midwife Eva Woodward (Molly Parker) is to blame for fumbling the procedure. The trauma overwhelms Martha, but both her mother and Sean take interest in hiring her cousin Suzanna (Snook) to investigate. A highly exacting, ruthless attorney, Suzanne is tasked with handling a lawsuit against Eva.

Pieces of a Woman is one of the most challenging films to watch in recent memory; any film detailing the trauma of losing a child is bound to be difficult, but Pieces of a Woman gets into more of the visual details than most films about grief generally do. If the inherent concept wasn’t enough, it’s the subsequent drama that emerges that makes the film truly painful. Characters like Suzanne only try to weaponize Martha’s trauma as a means of profiting, encouraging vengeance as a means to cope with loss. It’s a challenging theme that Snook delves into with her magnetic performance. While Kirby received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Snook’s standout supporting role was equally worthy of recognition.

Snook's Suzanne Shows No Signs of Compassion

Image Via Netflix

One of the reasons that Kirby’s performance received so much praise is that she’s able to hint at a version of Martha that we never truly see; since the film opens with her miscarriage and shows her life afterward, we get barely any footage of her personality and relationships before the devastating tragedy of losing a child. However, it’s implied that Martha was relatively reclusive, to begin with, and struggled to discuss difficult issues with her mother. She was never close with Suzanne, whose ruthlessness and frank, impersonal style never gave them any common interests. It makes Snook’s performance even more dynamic, as both she and Kirby have to imply a sense of tension that’s been lingering within them for years of awkward family encounters.

The film deals with the idea of monetary rewards as a form of justice with thoughtful insight. Elizabeth is a Holocaust survivor and believes in the symbolic nature of reparations as a means of honoring the injustice that has occurred. Elizabeth has become fairly wealthy and sparks tension between Martha and Sean when she insists on buying them a minivan. While Burnstyn shows that Elizabeth at least seems to be acting in good faith and recognizes that reparation isn’t in place of healing, Suzanne seems to be treating the court case as just another potentially lucrative option and points out how the grieving couple could stand to “benefit” from going after Eva. Snook’s cold, impersonal nature makes these scenes even more grueling to watch.

It’s also difficult to stomach because of how uptight and professional Suzanne is; Snook portrays her initial consultation with Martha, Sean, and Elizabeth with the formality of a standard proceeding, and shows no signs of empathy or understanding. She seems to be completely oblivious to how her frankness could inadvertently thrust Martha into the middle of a painful memory. It’s similar to the end of Succession’s second season, in which Shiv meets with a victim of sexual abuse testifying against her father’s company, and attempts to persuade her to stay quiet. This sort of blatant refusal to recognize trauma or female autonomy, particularly from an actress as powerful as Snook, can be incredibly disturbing.

Suzanne Takes Over Martha’s Life

To make things even worse, Suzanne spends time between cases snorting cocaine, which she strangely returns to after seven years of sobriety. It suggests that she’s able to hide her personal issues in the proceedings with Martha; theoretically, this would make her more empathetic to her cousin’s mental state, but Suzanne shows no interest in reaching out. It feels like Suzanne is almost actively doing her best to take away any human connection Martha has, as she ends up having an affair with Sean.

While, understandably, viewers may have their issues with Labeouf as an actor given the allegations made against him, the character of Sean is intended to be a sympathetic one. Sean is there to support Martha and remains dutifully by her side throughout the birthing process. Initially, he’s quiet, and sensitive, and appears to genuinely want to give Martha the time and space to move on in any way she can. However, Sean later lashes out cruelly and throws an exercise ball at her, suggesting a precedent of abuse that may have been there even longer. Sean may have been an abuser, to begin with, but his splintering relationship with Martha is only made worse by his infidelity with Martha's own cousin, who is also handling her sensitive lawsuit while on drugs and showing no empathy. It puts Martha in an even worse situation where she feels like she’s being ignored by those who had been there to protect her.

Pieces of a Woman is ultimately an open-hearted movie and not a cruel one, and in fact, it’s that sense of realism that makes it even more painful to watch. The viewer watches the events that occur and the court cases proceed with the realization that these events mirror reality; similar to Succession, it can be disturbing to watch something that could so easily be mistaken for nonfiction. Snook’s unique ability to capture a casual villainy elevates her in both roles.