Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Run Rabbit Run.

Unlike the other leading stars of Succession, Sarah Snook was not a household name before she took on her acclaimed role in the HBO drama series that has been hailed as one of the greatest of all-time. Brian Cox was a veteran character actor for decades, and had even played Hannibal Lector before Anthony Hopkins in Michael Mann’s Manhunter. Matthew Macfadyen had been Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice, Kieran Culkin had been an indie movie sensation, thanks to 2002’s Igby Goes Down, and while he wasn’t quite a “movie star,” Jeremy Strong still had some impressive roles on his resume, such as Robot & Frank, Selma, The Big Short, and Lincoln. However, Snook’s stardom has increased significantly ever since she debuted the character of Shiv Roy. The new Netflix horror film Run Rabbit Run proves that she’s not going to be typecast as “the Succession actress” for the rest of her career.

What Is ‘Run Rabbit Run’ About?

If Succession proved that Snook was the ultimate girlboss thanks to Shiv’s unending self-confidence, she couldn’t be playing more against type in Run Rabbit Run. She stars as fertility doctor Sarah, who is wrecked with feelings of anxiety and guilt after the disappearance and presumed death of her sister, Alice. After she finds that her daughter, Mia (Lily LaTorre), has started pretending to be her sister, Sarah’s mental state collapses. She had already been so wrapped up in grief that she had trouble communicating and processing her emotions; now, she’s forced to relive the trauma of Alice’s death in every moment as Mia reminds her of the tragedy. Shiv may have never ended up being the best mother, but Sarah is surely trying her best to be supportive of her daughter.

Snook’s range is on display as Sarah tries to calmly explain the nature of death to her daughter. These conversations are difficult to have with a child regardless of the circumstances, but they’re even more challenging when death touches someone that they’re close with. At first, Sarah isn’t sure if Mia is choosing to imitate her sister out of grief, mental illness, or misunderstanding. There’s a heartbreaking realization within Snook’s eyes as she watches Mia act out her sister’s mannerisms; it suggests that the feelings that her daughter is having are the same ones that have haunted her every day since Alice’s death. She’s both terrified and perplexed that she can relate to a child. Snook does a great job at suggesting that Sarah may not be a reliable narrator due to her associations with childlike behavior.

The range that Snook has when comparing Shiv to Sarah is incredible. If Shiv is always there to make a sarcastic remark or get in one last dig at her siblings, Sarah can barely hold a conversation for a few minutes without breaking down. She’s nearly incoherent during the brief scenes with her ex-husband, Pete (Damon Herriman), as she can’t even find the words to express what she’s feeling. Shiv was certainly put in positions of vulnerability, but she was never in a state of dysfunctionality that she failed to maintain her dignity. Dignity isn’t even an option for Sarah; she has to focus on comprehension before even thinking about how she can express herself.

‘Run Rabbit Run’ Is Bad, But Snook Is Great

Subtlety is a good thing in filmmaking, but too much subtlety isn’t any better than needless exposition. Run Rabbit Run’s primary failure is that it confuses its slow burn execution for maturity. Never ending scenes of Sarah making the same realization aren’t adding any scares, and the writing isn’t strong enough to make them feel like an accurate depiction of grief or mental illness. A film committed to its morose tone could be utterly unwatchable if it wasn’t for a dynamic performance at its center, but thankfully Snook is able to turn an otherwise generic streaming horror flick into something that’s actually worth watching.

“Elevating the material” isn’t something that Snook had to deal with on Succession; the show’s incredible writing and directing constantly gave her juicy material to work with, and Shiv’s success as a character is a result of both Snook’s performance and the genius of Jesse Armstrong and his writing staff. The heartbreak that one feels when watching Shiv and Tom make their painful comments to each other is the result of a combined group effort. The emotions that Sarah’s breakdown generates are entirely a result of Snook’s performance. In the tragic final act, the viewer is forced to question all of Sarah’s decisions due to a shocking twist. When looking back at earlier scenes, it’s clear that Snook was foreshadowing the revelation the entire time. It may inspire viewers to skip back to earlier parts in the film to notice the subtle clues that Snook was leaving all along.

Choosing to do a project like Run Rabbit Run was an interesting move for Snook. While starring in an independent horror film likely to gain festival acclaim was a solid bet on her part, it speaks to the state of the industry that Run Rabbit Run is likely to be buried with Netflix’s catalog of horror films. Snook also executive produced the project, and it’s clear she had some personal investment in making the film work. The sheer force of will she brings to Sarah’s final breakdown may require a few “ending explained” articles to fully comprehend, but on an emotional level, Snook’s performance makes it memorable. It’s almost more tragic that the film doesn’t work because of how intimate Snook is able to make Sarah’s collapsing mental condition.

While her Succession performance is what will likely endear her to most audiences, Snook deserves credit for taking a risk on Run Rabbit Run. A great performance in a great show is what makes someone a star, but an excellent performance in a mediocre film is what proves that someone is a truly great performer. Snook is both a great star and a great actor, and the failings of Run Rabbit Run are not hers.