With the Sundance Film Festival right around the corner, Collider is excited to announce that we are partnering with Saratoga Spring Water to host our Interview Studio right on Main Street at the Zooz Cinema Center.

In the lead-up to Sundance, we have been busily booking some of the biggest names at the festival for our Media Studio, including Emilia Clarke, Anne Hathaway, Ben Platt, Will Forte, Eugenio Derbez, Daisy Ridley, Gael García Bernal, Alexander Skarsgård, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, Gael García Bernal, Emilia Jones, Stephen Dorf, Randall Park, Ben Whishaw, Scoot McNairy, Adam Lambert, Bella Thorne, Boots Riley, Will Pullen, Thomasin McKenzie, and Anna Camp to name only a few of the talent that will be joining us.

The pop-up will be in place for three days and nights, and in addition to hosting our studio, the Zooz Cinema Center will play host to sponsored cocktail parties, late-night galas, industry-networking events, off-site spa services, and press junkets over the three-day and night period. Films and events being celebrated at the Cinema Center include:

Fairyland featuring producer Sofia Coppola , Emilia Jones (Coda), Adam Lambert (Queen), and Scoot McNairy (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile).

featuring producer , Emilia Jones (Coda), (Queen), and (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile). Confluential Films celebrating Fancy Dance , Young, Wild, Free , Going to Mars: The Giovania Project , To Live, Die and Live , with cast members Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass, Army of the Dead), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki), Lily Gladstone (The Last Manhunt, First Cow), Algee Smith (Euphoria, Judas & The Black Messiah), Cory Hardrict (All American: Homecoming; American Sniper), and Sierra Capri (On My Block).

, , , , with cast members (Kick-Ass, Army of the Dead), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki), (The Last Manhunt, First Cow), (Euphoria, Judas & The Black Messiah), (All American: Homecoming; American Sniper), and (On My Block). Pinky Promise Productions & Starling Girl with Lewis Pullman (Top Gun:Maverick), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women; Sharp Objects), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind); and others to be announced.

with (Top Gun:Maverick), (Little Women; Sharp Objects), (Euphoria), (For All Mankind); and others to be announced. Shortcomings Film Premiere Party with Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat; WandaVision), Justin H. Min (Umbrella Academy), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble, Turning Red), Debby Ryan (Spin Me Around), and Ally Maki (Wrecked, Toy Story 4).

Film Premiere Party with (Fresh Off The Boat; WandaVision), (Umbrella Academy), (Good Trouble, Turning Red), (Spin Me Around), and (Wrecked, Toy Story 4). The Creative Coalition’s #NextGen Party hosted by Hendrick’s Gin with Patti Harrison, Will Pullen, Ana Scotney, Owen Teague, and more to be announced.

Be sure to follow along this weekend as we bring you exciting interviews and reviews from Sundance.