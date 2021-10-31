The BBC has released first-look images of the upcoming 6-part series SAS: Rogue Heroes. The new drama series is from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight about the origin of the Special Air Service during the darkest years of World War II.

SAS: Rogue Heroes was filmed on location in the UK and Morocco; it details the formation of the world's greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, which was created under extraordinary circumstances during WWII. As Knight said in a statement:

"It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two. This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

“With filming now complete, we’re incredibly excited to give the world a first look at our Rogue Heroes,” executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos Karen Wilson commented. “A huge thank you to the series’ peerless cast and crew for bringing Steven Knight’s ambitious, extraordinary scripts to life with such skill and style.”

Image via BBC

Related: 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Will Begin Filming in 2023, Says Creator Steven Knight

Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) joins Swindells’ David Stirling as Eve, Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, and Jack O'Connell (Skins) as Paddy Mayne. Dominic West (The Wire) plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke. Tom Glynn-Carney plays SAS founding member Mike Sadler. Additional cast includes BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (The Crown) alongside Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Ralph Davis, Bobby Schofield, Virgile Bramly (Grand Hotel), Tom Hygreck, Paul Boche, David Alcock, Moritz Jahn, Arthur Orcier, Jordy Lagbre, Adrian Lukis, Anthony Calf, Isobel Laidler, and Ian Davies, who all play vital roles across the series.

The six-part series will air next year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out the images below:

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

Image via BBC

The synopsis reads:

Cairo, 1941. David Stirling (Connor Swindells) - an eccentric young officer, hospitalized after a training exercise went wrong - is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.

Keep Reading: Every Edgar Wright Movie Ranked: From Sex Bob-Omb to a Fried Slice of Gold

Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in November 2021 'Star Trek,' 'The Real World,' that OTHER Jeremy Renner streaming series, and more.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email