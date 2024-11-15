The Heroes are back as the hit BBC series based on the book by Ben Macintyre returns for a second season, with the trailer dropping today. In the explosive minute of action, fans are reminded of their favorite troops, including Connor Swindells' David Stirling and Jack O'Connell's Paddy Mayne, as well as giving viewers a sneak peek at new additions to the ensemble, including Con O’Neill as General Montgomery and Gwilym Lee as Stirling’s brother Bill, founder of the 2SAS regiment. There is currently no release date for the second outing, with an early 2025 release most likely. Speaking to Radio Times, Lee teased what fans can expect from Season 2, as the troops move from North Africa to Central Europe. Lee said:

"In the desert, they rarely encountered civilians, for instance. They were operating deep, deep behind enemy lines, and there just weren't the same consequences and the same kind of impact on the soldiers, so you see the human impact on them a little bit more. But they are still these wild, roguish characters that are like the punks and rock-and-rollers of their time."

Season 1 of the show was extremely highly rated, with the series earning a coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating alongside an impressive 87% audience score for good measure. Beautifully balanced between vibrant fun and heartfelt interpersonal relationships, SAS: Rogue Heroes was praised largely for its historical accuracy, with creative license only taken during moments in which entertainment is served without harming legacy. Written and adapted by Steven Knight, Season 2 marks perhaps the second most exciting project in his upcoming arsenal, with the hotly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie now officially in production.

What is 'SAS: Rogue Heroes' Season 2 About?

The first season of SAS: Rogue Heroes focused on the formation of a maverick special commando unit following a failed training exercise in 1941. As the troops are assembled, they each go through encapsulating personal journeys without ever losing the pivotal sense of comradery and team spirit that makes this series so indulgent. For Season 2, the troops will turn their attention to the war closer to home, with an official synopsis reading:

"Series two rejoins the troops in spring, 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe. But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

The SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2 trailer has been officially released. You can catch up with all episodes in Season 1 on MGM+.

