SAS Rogue Heroes has recently been renewed for a second season, and it comes as no surprise, since the show gathered a total of 9.3 million viewers when the first episode aired in the UK. It even became the third biggest new drama launch of 2022 for the BBC. SAS Rogue Heroes is available on MGM Plus in the U.S.

Created by the brilliant Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), Rogue Heroes highlights the creation of the SAS (Special Air Service) during the Western Desert Campaign of World War II, when young officer David Stirling saw the urgent need for a quick and effective breakthrough against the Nazis in North Africa. Stirling decided to hire the best and most reckless soldiers he could find to lead multiple raids against the enemy.

Season 2 will start filming in April 2023, the BBC has confirmed, and while we don’t know anything about the plot or details of the overall production, we can already start thinking about where this second season will lead our Rogue Heroes. But before we start heading into the potential plot of Season 2, let’s take a look back at the first season’s finale of SAS Rogue Heroes.

What Happened in Season 1 of 'SAS Rogue Heroes'?

Throughout season 1, our tree main protagonists, David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) and Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) went from raids to raids, destroying German military bases and killing Nazis. Unfortunately, during one of his mission, Lewes, co-founder of the SAS, was shot by a German fighter plane and died. This event was a real shock for Stirling and his team.

Now, fast forwarding to the season finale, David Stirling meets with Winston Churchill himself, who tells him that Malta must be saved at all costs, whatever it takes: As Churchill puts it, he is letting slip “the dogs of war." Malta is indeed their last hope to control the Mediterranean coast and finally free it from the enemy.

When he comes back to the base, David tells his men that Churchill is sending them on a very perilous mission, and it is very possible that many of them will die. A total of six enemy airbases are the target of this simultaneous attack on the Mediterranean coast.

Internal Tensions Rise In the Ranks

Image via BBC

Tensions arose between the French and Paddy, who was particularly convinced that a German informer was hiding in their ranks. Later on, Paddy’s suspicions were proved right (even if he wasn't suspecting the right soldier). Brückner, a German soldier fighting on their side, joined the Germans during a mission, which resulted in the death of a large part of the French regiment. Only Augustin Jordan (César Domboy) managed to escape.

Indeed, when Brückner revealed to be an enemy, he told Augustin he would inform every German soldier about the Mediterranean attack. The French soldiers, standing in front of their truck, were surrounded by Nazis. Marc, a French soldier, was still inside the vehicle and refused to leave it. Instead, he set off the explosives he had with him. The explosion killed everyone except Augustin. In the meantime, the mission in Crete could still go as planned and Stirling came back successful, having destroyed the enemy’s most important bases and equipment.

Stirling returns to the camp, heartbroken over losing his love in a plane crash, and leads another mission, which unfortunately ends up with his capture by the enemy. Paddy Mayne is now in charge of the SAS: ”The blood will flow,” declares Mayne, before shooting in the air, as the camera moves away from him in the closing shot of this first season.

What Could Be In the Works for Season 2?

Image via BBC

While we wait for more updates on Season 2, we can already start guessing a few storylines that will be used in these next few episodes, thanks to what we know from history and from the novel by Ben Macintyre this series is based on.

Thanks to Knight's declaration when the show was renewed, we already know that we will follow the European campaign, and that it will most likely start in Italy. Indeed, in real life, when Mayne was given the command of the SAS (which became the Special Raiding Squadron SRS in July 1943), the squadron’s next goal was the invasion/ liberation of Sicily, and then, the rest of Italy. If SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2 is anything like history, we should witness the effectiveness of the squadron and the leading skills of Mayne. The Special Raising Squadron's missions were considered very successful, considering the difficulties they had to face. Mayne was considered a hero for the way he led these perilous missions. One in particular, which took place in 1943 at Termoli, stands out in history: The way this battle is described in records is definitely something Steven Knight would not overlook: The capture of a city held by the enemy, the SRS destroying trucks and killing a bunch of Nazis on their way as they raise the alarm, is definitely something of an epic Hollywood World War II movie and would make for great television.

If Season 2 continues into the French campaign, the SRS will be composed of about 1,000 soldiers. We might also get to finally meet Bill Stirling, David's brother, who hasn't been introduced on-screen yet. He was also part of the SAS and of its creation. Knight could decide to introduce him as he learns that his brother was captured. Depending on how many episodes Season 2 will have, we might get a glimpse at the Rogue Heroes working with the French resistance behind enemy lines.

Image via BBC

As for David Stirling, it is very unlikely that we will see him back together with his men. After his capture, Stirling escaped a few times, but he was always caught. However, we might see him elaborating his different plans to escape, which might do for great suspense in this next season.

In the end, he was eventually sent to the famous Colditz Castle in Germany, known to be escape-proof, and also specially made for prisoners of war who constantly (and almost successfully) attempted to run from other camps.

As we mentioned before, Sofia Boutella’s fictional character, Eve Mansour, is presumed dead after her plane crashed on her way back from Alexandria. However, we are familiar with this kind of narrative arc, and sometimes, if the character didn’t die on-screen, there might be a chance they aren't dead. Once again, we’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, these are historical facts and SAS Rogue Heroes, while it was mostly historically accurate in Season 1, remains a TV show and not a documentary: We could be very surprised if some major changes are made in Season 2, or if none of the theories we mentioned above are used.

One thing we know for sure: Season 2 will absolutely mean more Paddy Mayne in action and a hard rock soundtrack.