Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's BBC One drama series Rogue Heroes borrows heavily from the real history captured in British author Ben Macintyre's book "SAS: Rogue Heroes." In the first season, the series delved into the background behind the formation of the British special forces unit Special Air Service (SAS) and their action-packed adventures in the African continent in the early years of World War II, particularly focused on the Siege of Tobruk. In the much-awaited second season, which premiered in January this year, Rogue Heroes has taken the action to the European theater of war, where efforts continued for the impending liberation of France.

As for any war story, Rogue Heroes is deeply rooted in the historical events it presents, but it does not imply that it is devoid of any fictionalization. However, regardless of the extent of creative liberty taken by Knight, Rogue Heroes banks heavily on the larger-than-life true story of the characters brought to life by this World War II drama.

Which Characters in ‘Rogue Heroes’ Are Based on Real Historical Figures?