There have been a plethora of fantastic films that cover all manner of events that occurred during the Second World War, from Saving Private Ryan to Dunkirk. What both of these films and many more in the genre focus on is the parts of war we all hear about but cannot fully understand the brutality of until we see them. Yet war breeds more than brilliant strategy, disturbing imagery, and conquest. It also breeds the truly ridiculous turned marvelous — when strategies and missions that should never work become the very thing that wins the war. That's what people loved about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and that's certainly what makes the historical drama SAS: Rogue Heroes such a delightfully entertaining watch, as a band of "mad bastards" single-handedly change the tide of the entire war in Africa and create what would become one of the most prestigious army divisions of all time.

SAS: Rogue Heroes follows David Stirling (Connor Swindells) as he and other itchy-trigger-fingered soldiers form a paratrooper regiment whose main mission is to drop into inhospitable locations and do irreparable sabotage to the enemy. This show is not just one that can truly beggar belief at times but shows the absurdity bred by war by the key founders of the SAS, who are almost psychotic in their approach to battle and are rewarded for it. Whilst their bloodthirsty approach is effective, it is certainly something that makes you ponder the true point of this butchering we see before us.

Just How Accurate Are the Wild Events That Occur in 'SAS: Rogue Heroes'?

Incredible stories occur everywhere in a war, even when you would not expect them. Yet, when they are adapted to the screen, it can be difficult to truly decipher what is real and what has been exaggerated, or even toned down. The events in the show are, as historian and SAS expert Joshua Levine via History Extra describes, mostly true. This includes, as Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight and SAS creator put it in an interview with Radio Times, "failure and disaster" that occurred, such as Stirling's disastrous parachute test that left him bedridden. What might shock people is that each character's nature was kept the same, with some events toned down.