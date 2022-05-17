Sasha Lane did wind up scoring a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Hunter C-20 in the Disney+ series Loki, but did you know she actually auditioned for another MCU project far earlier?

With Lane’s new series Conversations with Friends now available, Lane joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to recap her journey from her first feature, American Honey, to her new Hulu show. During a round of high/low in our Dicey Questions game, a category that calls for guests to name an audition high, an audition low and what they learned from that low, Lane revealed that she actually auditioned for a Spider-Man movie, presumably 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Clearly things didn’t go her way with that audition, but Lane did note that she walked out of the room with a greater understanding of the types of projects and roles that suited her most. She explained:

“I forgot what I was auditioning for. I think it was Spider-Man, to be honest. And this was a long, long time ago and I was not audition ready, and especially not Marvel ready, you know? I’m more of like, the eyes and the subtleties, and Marvel is the opposite of that. And I remember just being in that room and they were like, ‘Oh, could you just [do that with] more energy? More energy, more up and more vocal.’ Yeah, no. That wasn’t me. I knew right away. I was like, yeah, that was a cute little experience, but not for me.”

However, that doesn’t mean the MCU overall wasn’t for her. Lane made her franchise debut as Hunter C-20, or rather Young Hunter as Lane noted, in the second episode of Loki. The multi-episode arc saw her possessed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), after which she became aware of her reality — all Time Variance Authority employees were actually Variants themselves and were plucked from their lives on Earth to serve the Time-Keepers. Young Hunter attempts to expose the truth, but then she’s never seen or heard from again with Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) claiming that Young Hunter died due to Sylvie's mental manipulation.

So what made all the difference when Lane went in for Loki versus her experience auditioning for Spider-Man? Lane laughed and said, “I didn’t audition. So that probably helped." She continued:

"But you know what was great was I had just given birth a couple months before I got the opportunity. I was out shooting a music video I think in New York and I got the call about it, and I ended up talking to Kate [Herron], the director, and she was telling me a little bit about the universe and what she wanted to do with it, and it felt like this kind of underground version of Marvel, which I was like, ‘Alright, if I can be in something like this then this is more where I fit in. This is how I can jump into this world.’ And the fact that she wanted me in the first place and it meant a lot to her got me excited. And I just started auditioning again and there was just something in me that was like, ‘You know what? Okay! I just had a kid, I want to get back into it. What a cool way to go about it.’ I was just honored at that point. I was like, ‘Me? You really want me? Okay!’ Which I guess was a huge leap from sitting in that audition room just like, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what I’m doing here.’”

Lane certainly wound up finding the right fit for herself in the MCU, making the most of every ounce of screen time she gets as Young Hunter to up the stakes of the situation at the TVA considerably. Ultimately, it appears Young Hunter gives her life to show her co-workers their truths, but if you play by the rules that a character isn’t dead unless you see a body, you may be wondering if Young Hunter is still out there somewhere. As we learn via Loki and others, when one is pruned, they wind up in the Void, so had Renslayer pruned Young Hunter for revealing the truth then there is a chance she’s still in play.

What’s Lane’s take on the matter? Does she think Young Hunter is still alive somewhere out there? Here’s what she said:

“I remember telling the producer, because they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll see,’ and I was like, ‘If I happen to make it back, can I just be hiding behind a little rock somewhere? Just squatted behind a rock just like, ‘Hey! Missed you guys. It’s been a while.’ I’m desperately hoping to be hiding behind a rock somewhere because you don’t know where I went! You don’t know. So, to me, I’m not dead, so I’m just trying to project it out there that there’s a rock that I’m sitting behind just, ‘Is anybody gonna stop by soon?’”

Eager to hear more from Lane? You can catch her episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or you can listen to the full 40-minute conversation uncut in podcast form below:

