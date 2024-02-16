What happens when you combine the producer of Dream Scenario, the directors from The Curse, and the stars of The Social Network and Logan Lucky? You get two Bigfoots banging in a forest. Or is it Bigfeet? More specifically, you get one of the weirdest and most surreal comedies of the year, Sasquatch Sunset.

Directed by David and Nathan Zellner and executive produced by Ari Aster, Sasquatch Sunset follows a family of four Sasquatches as they live life in the untamed wilderness. They'll face trials and tribulations, but given that they've been able to hide from humans for so long, they can probably handle any hurdles thrown at them. Since premiering at the Sundance International Film Festival, Sasquatch Sunset has already generated plenty of steam for its absurd concept and is primed to take on a reasonably unique release schedule. To find out more about this completely absurd Bigfoot family movie and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Sasquatch Sunset.

Sasquatch Sunset A year in the life of a unique family. It captures the daily life of the Sasquatch with a level of detail and rigor that is simply unforgettable. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director David Zellner , Nathan Zellner Cast Riley Keough , Jesse Eisenberg , Nathan Zellner , Christophe Zajac-Denek Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers David Zellnerr

Read Our Review

When is 'Sasquatch Sunset' Coming Out?

Image via Bleecker Street

Sasquatch Sunset is set to debut via a limited theatrical release on Friday, April 12, 2024. If you're worried Sasquatch Sunset won't be playing in a theater near you, don't worry, as the film will then be starting a wider release schedule one week later, on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Sasquatch Sunset'?

Image via Bleecker Street

Sasquatch Sunset will be released exclusively in theaters for both its limited and wide release. No word yet on when the Bleecker Street-produced film will get a streaming release. Bleecker Street has a pre-existing deal with Showtime, so Sasquatch Sunset will likely be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime later in 2024. Sasquatch Sunset would join other recent films from the indie distributor on the service, including Mafia Mamma, Golda, and Jules.

Is There a Trailer for 'Sasquatch Sunset'?

Bleecker Street released the first trailer for Sasquatch Sunset on February 13, 2024, just a few weeks after the film's Sundance 2024 premiere. The trailer begins with some beautiful scenic views of the American wilderness, all of which appear to be practically untouched by humanity. The tranquil music and vibe are thrown out of balance when the Red Band trailer cuts to two Sasquatches and how they're...well...let's just say they're indulging in one of nature's great mysteries. The rest of the trailer sees the Sasquatch couple and their two children explore the rest of the wilderness, encountering all sorts of animals and environments that they're not completely familiar with.

Who Stars in 'Sasquatch Sunset'?

Close

Leading the small cast of Sasquatch Sunset is Jesse Eisenberg, who, like the rest of his co-stars, is entirely unrecognizable under all that Sasquatch makeup. The star of The Social Network and has recently been exploring independent filmmaking roles to decent success, such as with the martial arts dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense and the World War II drama Resistance. Eisenberg will be joined by Riley Keough, who became a breakout star in the industry after she starred in Mad Max: Fury Road. Since then, Keough has appeared in It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky, Daisy Jones & the Six, and more. She has even co-starred with Eisenberg before during her uncredited role in 2023's Manodrome.

Also attached to the cast as the youngest member of the Sasquatch family is Christophe Zajac-Denek, best known for his work on Twin Peaks. The other member of the family is played by the film's co-director, Nathan Zellner - a frequent collaborator of the YouTube-based company Rooster Teeth and the producer of Jesse Eisenberg's The Art of Self-Defense.

What is 'Sasquatch Sunset' About?

Image via Bleecker Street

The official plot synopsis for Sasquatch Sunset reads as follows:

"In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind— embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them."

Who Is Making 'Sasquatch Sunset'?

Close

Nathan Zellner will be producing, writing, and co-directing Sasquatch Sunset in addition to starring in it. Joining him in directing duties is Nathan's real-life brother, David Zellner. The two previously worked together on Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter and Damsel (the 2018 Western film starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, not the upcoming Netflix fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown of the same name). According to a Sundance interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff and the cast and crew, both the filmmakers went a bit method with their directing and dressed up as Sasquatches themselves even when Nathan wasn't on-screen.

Sasquatch Sunset will also feature music from the composition group The Octopus Project (Butterfly in the Sky), cinematography by Mike Gioulakis (It Follows), editing by Daniel Tarr (The Ritual) and the two Zellner brothers, production design by Michael Powsner (Cop Car), and costume design by Steve Newburn (The Other Kingdom).

Other Surreal Comedies Like 'Sasquatch Sunset':

'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Image via A24

A bizarre and clever twist on survival movies, Swiss Army Man initially follows Hank (Paul Dano) on the brink of madness while stranded on a deserted island. He is shocked to see that another person (Daniel Radcliffe) has washed up on shore. The person looks dead in all ways, which is why Hank is even more shocked when the corpse named Manny begins talking. Also, Manny's body seems to be virtually indestructible and capable of doing some miraculous things.

Watch on Max

'Lamb' (2021)

Image via A24.

We don't know if we've ever described a horror movie as "adorable" before, but Lamb may be just that. A young farming couple who have had a familial tragedy in the past discover a bizarre human-lamb hybrid that was born on their farm. They decide to take the young lamb in, whom they affectionately name Ada (Lára Björk Hall), not realizing that this meddling with nature will have unforeseen consequences.

Watch on Prime Video

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

The Oscar-winning smash hit, Everything Everywhere All at Onceis a fascinating blend of genres and concepts. Following the struggling family matriarch Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), the Chinese immigrant and her family are thrust into a multiversal world of madness. Much like life, this world is chaotic and confusing, but it will also help Evelyn understand her family better than ever before.

Watch on Prime Video