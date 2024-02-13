The Big Picture Sasquatch Sunset is a unique film that takes audiences into the woods to follow a family of Sasquatches.

The movie relies on facial expressions, bodywork, and grunts rather than dialogue to tell its story.

The film has received mixed feedback but has been praised for its cast and compassion towards the characters' plight.

Answer the call of the wild with the trailer for David and Nathan Zellner’s latest project, Sasquatch Sunset. A truly one-of-a-kind film, the movie takes audiences into the deepest pockets of the woods and follows a family of perhaps the most famous cryptid (sorry Mothman!) — the Sasquatch. Although the feature stars the what should be recognizable faces of Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Jesse Eisenberg (Now You See Me), you certainly wouldn’t be able to tell thanks to the impressive amount of makeup and prosthetics covering their bodies.

The calming and wondrous sounds of nature can be heard at the top of the trailer until it’s broken by some not-suitable-for-work moments of the two Sasquatches trying to keep their family tree producing apples. The rest of the first look shows the Bigfoots living harmoniously with the rest of the forest and, from what we see, there doesn’t seem to be any dialogue in the feature, with the story fully relying on the facial expressions, bodywork, and grunts made by the four main cast members.

Along with co-directing the production alongside his brother, Nathan Zellner also joins the quartet of creatures alongside Keough, Eisenberg, and Christophe Zajac-Denek. Meanwhile, David Zellner also added his talents as the film’s writer. Those of us out there who are fans of titles like Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau Is Afraid, will appreciate the extra bit of knowledge that filmmaker Ari Aster joins the project as an executive producer. Seeing as how Aster is known for forming horror flicks around family trauma (the greatest horror of all), it will be fun to see if any of that vision will be spotted in Sasquatch Sunset. As strange as the concept is Keough is certain we'll have an amazing time watching it. At Sundance, the actress told Collider's Perri Nemiroff:

" In order for all those beats to work and for it to work, you have to be believable as a Sasquatch, and that's not something that was in my wheelhouse at the time. [Laughs] So I think I was honestly most curious if I could do it. Then I met with them. I'd already met them before, but I love their work and I love them, so I kind of just decided to give it a shot. That's one of the best qualities of the movie, the fact that it offers laugh-out-loud moments, but there's always an earnestness to it all that ensures you establish a real connection with these characters, and you care about them."

“It’s Hard To Believe This Movie Exists”

Close

So far, Sasquatch Sunset has been receiving mixed amounts of feedback following its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Collider’s Ross Bonaime was in attendance for the title’s big debut and, in his review, didn’t seem quite sure what to make of it all, but did have plenty of praise for the film’s cast – even if it was hard to discern who was who.

"What starts as a silly concept quickly becomes sympathetic toward this group’s plight, and as dangers come along the way, one can’t help but feel compassion for the troubles in their path. Again, this comes down to performances, and how much these four actors give in completely to the heart at the center of this story. Keough is especially great as the group’s sole female member, and as this group faces issues , she naturally starts to take control of the situation by assisting those close to her."

You can check out the first full trailer for Sasquatch Sunset below and catch it in select theaters on April 12, followed by a nationwide opening on April 19. You can also watch Nemiroff's full interview with Keough, the Zellners, and Zajac-Denek in the player above.