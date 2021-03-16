Who needs the Dark Universe when there’s a new Sasquatch documentary series coming out? Next month, director Joshua Rofé and the Duplass Brothers are releasing a docuseries that investigates a bizarre 25-year-old triple homicide that is said to be the work of the infamous Bigfoot himself (itself?). Screened as part of the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, the three-part show follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he looks into the murder of three men who were torn apart in Northern California in 1993.

The trailer sets the stage perfectly. A masked and distorted voiceover describes the dangerous qualities of the woods. Holthouse then introduces himself, stating that he has been a journalist for 25 years and illustrating his street cred through intense undercover investigations into violent gangs and neo-Nazi skinheads. But this is the craziest story he’s going to tell — the journey into Bigfoot’s history and his culpability in three murders in California.

Suggesting that Bigfoot originates around the Emerald Triangle in California, the trailer focuses on its fame for its cannabis plants, as well as its high number of missing people. And perhaps Holthouse will connect the two. Does Sasquatch just prefer stoned victims? Or does he have his eye on the weed that is described by one man as “the best in the world”?

Sasquatch makes sure that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and pokes fun at over-dramatized and hammy docuseries tropes. Rofé and the Duplass Brothers are very self-aware of the story they are telling. For example, the three-person murder occurred on a pot farm, so naturally, it is being released on April 20. Or maybe Hulu just has no illusions of who they are trying to target.

With Sasquatch, the Duplass Brothers are continuing their streak of impeccable docuseries projects. In 2018, Netflix released their show, Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist, about the infamous “pizza bomber.” Earlier this year, The Lady and the Dale debuted on HBO, and covered the creation of Elizabeth Carmichael’s fuel-efficient car “The Dale.”

So, if you don’t have any plans for the unofficial holiday, catch Sasquatch on Hulu on April 20. Check out the synopsis, trailer and poster below.

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

