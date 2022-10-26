Seth Rogen's outrageously raunchy Sausage Party movie made waves when it first premiered, and now it's getting a second life with a newly greenlight spin-off series headed to Prime Video. While details are being kept firmly under wraps, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will be an eight course television event headed to the streamer in 2024. The series is being developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and will reboot the steamy food orgy (there’s no other way to describe it) to fit the episodic logic. Once again, the story will center around different groups of food who coexist inside a supermarket.

Sausage Party debuted in 2016, with the vocal talents of Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton who are all set to return for Foodtopia. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to lend their voices to the animated series, which is currently in production. Rogen and Goldberg shared their excitement about the return to this weird, raunchy world, saying:

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now."

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios also celebrated the development of the series. In an official statement, he praised the uniqueness of the adult comedy and mentioned the fact that the same spirit of the movie will be translated into the TV format. Sanders said, “The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation. We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

The eight course television event will arrive on Prime Video in 2024. While we wait for a trailer, relive the glory of the original Sausage Party below: