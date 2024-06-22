Satire is the art of exaggeration. Whether it's an accepted behavior, structure of power, or ideology, the target(s) of a satirical film are going to look silly, absurd, comically stupid, or even dangerous. This mode of storytelling is used in many of the greatest movies ever made and plain old good movies alike, arguing against hyper-violent and automated policing (RoboCop), the conformity of combat training (Full Metal Jacket), greed (The Big Short), and countless other things. They can vary in tone as well; satire is often thought of as something that needs to be funny, but not all of them are comedies, and not all comedies try to make us laugh the whole way through.

With films this incredible, it's hard to say which is better than the others. They're all memorable in different ways, demonstrating just how much tonal variety and thematic weight the satire can hold. In terms of calling them "perfect," it isn't enough for the storytelling and craft to be excellent. The viewer might do better to think of the perfect satire as one whose topics are still easily comprehensible and relatable for a modern audience. Whether they were made over half a century ago or half a decade ago, the criticisms and examinations of the human condition in the following works still hold true.

10 'Playtime' (1967)

Directed by Jacques Tati

No one should be surprised that a movie as weird and unconventional as Playtime was not a financial success. It takes place in a near-future Paris that consists of consumers who never stop to observe their surroundings. One of the best scenes arrives early, when Monsieur Hulot, played by director Jacques Tati, quietly watches a man in a dark coat go through a series of perfectly calculated motions as if he were a windup doll whose first motion sets off the rest. It's at this point when the viewer might sense what this two-hour movie of mundanity is getting at.

The overhead shot of the cubicles sums up Playtime's stance on the absurdity of modern life, conformity, and technology. What's so astonishing about it is that the viewer doesn't even have to understand French or English (the most spoken languages here) to follow the plot and understand what this satire is about, as the imagery pretty much says it all. Playtime's plot is comically thin, but its critiques are as rich as ever. Heaven knows what Tati would make of society in 2024.

9 'Being There' (1979)

Directed by Hal Ashby

Being There boasts Peter Sellers' final excellent performance as Chance, a gentle and simple-minded gardener who becomes much more powerful than one might expect. The introduction ends with the most funkadelic version of Thus Spoke Zarathustra ever made and succinctly demonstrates just how profoundly this aging man has been shaped by television. He's been playing monkey-see, monkey-do all his life, and his limited knowledge is about to go shockingly unchallenged as he ventures into the heart of Washington, D.C.

There are so many misunderstandings in this movie, not the least of which happens when Chance tells a man next to him, "I've never been in one of these before," in reference to an elevator. Understandably, the man believes he's talking about a wheelchair and yet responds in a way that still makes sense from Chance's perspective. It takes another level of writing and acting to pull off all these conversations in a believable way, as even the impotent president winds up taking him for a brilliant man. The commentary in Being There is subtle and superb, making it one of the best political satires of all time.

Being There Release Date February 8, 1980 Cast Peter Sellers , Shirley MacLaine , Melvyn Douglas , Jack Warden , Richard Dysart , Richard Basehart Runtime 130 minutes Writers Jerzy Kosinski , Robert C. Jones

8 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese team up yet again for their weirdest masterpiece: The King of Comedy, a dark and realistic take on celebrity and the psychology of a man who is utterly consumed by it. De Niro plays aspiring comedian Rupert Pupkin in a role that tries much harder to make the viewer uncomfortable than crack up. For instance, Pupkin keeps acting out scenes by himself with talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis) late at night in his mother's basement, and these daydream sequences can go on for an unsettling amount of time.

Watching Pupkin argue with Masha (an excellent Sandra Bernhard) over Jerry is one of the film's highlights, and a few other moments prove this satire can be very funny when it wants to be. Though it's not very popular, Scorsese directs The King of Comedy so well, and it has such a brilliantly ironic ending that it's one of the director's best movies. It seems the demands on celebrities are growing in some ways, along with the individual's ability to take a shortcut toward becoming famous themselves—making this movie all the more relevant.

7 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Sunset Boulevard is easily one of the best movies about Hollywood's Golden Age, a period that wasn't even over yet when the film was released. Gloria Swanson plays a forgotten actress in a role that hit very close to home at the time. Though she wasn't even the director's first choice, Swanson is absolutely mesmerizing. Meanwhile, William Holden plays a struggling writer who finds himself writing a script for her in a codependent relationship that doesn't end well.

What a strange noir, especially for the 50s. There's a monkey funeral on a largely empty estate, a butler with a baffling backstory, a delusional woman who watches old silent films of herself, a cameo by director Cecil B. DeMille as himself (who really had directed Swanson in the old days), and more. This blend of comically bizarre details and meta-commentary on the fickle film industry makes Sunset Boulevard a satire truly ahead of its time.

Sunset Boulevard Release Date August 10, 1950 Cast William Holden , Erich von Stroheim Runtime 110 minutes Writers Charles Brackett , Billy Wilder

6 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Still the best mockumentary ever made forty years after its release, Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap is about the titular dysfunctional band and their extremely unsuccessful tour. It's not just a sendup of rock music at the time; it's also making fun of the documentaries that were supposed to make the bands look cool. Thanks to the overly sexual song titles (ex: "Sex Farm"), dumb album names (ex: "Shark Sandwich"), demeaning cover art, or run-of-the-mill music, Spinal Tap consistently does not look very cool.

The Stonehenge debacle, the band member who can't escape his pod, the inability to actually find the stage, the sandwich dispute—there are so many fantastic moments of miscommunication, idiocy, and technical problems here that actually align with what rock stars have experienced on their stressful tours. The stars of the movie were so enthralled by their characters that they would later perform as Spinal Tap in actual concerts, and apparently, a sequel has been greenlit for a release sometime this year. Needless to say, fans' excitement levels are dialed up to 11.

5 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Wealth disparity has never been better conveyed than in Bong Joon-ho's genre-bending masterpiece, Parasite. One of countless specific and meaningful details is how the family is so broke that they have to find a corner of their house to successfully steal another person's WiFi. This family finds an opportunity to all work for the same rich family and proceeds to relentlessly get rid of that home's highly experienced housekeeper and driver to do so.

Parasite is so gripping that it became only one of three films to win both the Palme d'Or and the Best Picture Oscar. There famously comes a point when the film goes from being a comedy to a thriller. Just like that, the imagery becomes a mix of terrifying, hilarious, and strange: that overflowing toilet during the flood, for instance, is all three. For these reasons and more, Parasite is easily one of the best satires of the 21st century so far.

4 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

One of Jim Carrey's funniest movies and probably his best overall, The Truman Show stars Carrey as Truman Burbank. He is a typical Everyman who is afraid of water and gets an itch to explore. Little does he know that he is being followed by cameras everywhere he goes every single moment of his life. A light that falls from above is one of many clues that help the audience intuit that Truman actually lives on an enormous studio set.

The creator of "The Truman Show" (Ed Harris) thinks very highly of this orchestrated life devoid of privacy: "No scripts, no cue cards. It isn't always Shakespeare, but it's genuine." His extremely popular, experimental show welcomes comparisons to everything from reality television to today's social media frenzy to people whose lives are constantly under surveillance. As Roger Ebert wrote, "If you think The Truman Show is an exaggeration, reflect that Princess Diana lived under similar conditions from the day she became engaged to Charles."

3 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Directed by Federico Fellini

Another satire that isn't trying to make the audience laugh all the time, La Dolce Vita is consistently regarded as an essential work of Italian cinema. Starting with a beautiful scene in which a helicopter carries a statue of Jesus Christ past ancient ruins and then high above the streets of Italy, Federico Fellini's 3-hour epic bridges modern times with old and prepares the viewer for lives that seemingly soar above others (but aren't any more fulfilling). It then proceeds to depict the decadent, hollow lives of the elite.

Marcello Mastroianni plays Marcello Rubini, a tabloid journalist in Rome who covers such stories as the one where two kids claim they saw the Madonna (their neighborhood largely believes them). In another great scene, the paparazzi tell a famous actress who just walked off a plane to go back in and re-emerge so they can take more pictures. The paparazzi often seem like an unstoppable force here, which sadly is another reason why this groundbreaking film still proves relevant today.

La Dolce Vita (1961) Release Date April 19, 1961 Cast Marcello Mastroianni , Anita Ekberg , Anouk Aimee , Yvonne Furneaux , Magali Noël , Alain Cuny , Annibale , Ninchi , Walter Santesso Runtime 174 Minutes Writers Frederico Fellini , Ennio Flaiano , Tullio Pinelli

2 'Network' (1976)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

From the mind of Paddy Chayefsky, Network boasts one of the greatest screenplays ever written. Peter Finch drives the narrative as news anchor Howard Beale, who suddenly causes the network ratings to skyrocket when he threatens suicide on the air. "We're in the boredom-killing business" is one of many cynical insights he will divulge to a mesmerized audience, whom he convinces to scream out of their windows about how they're mad as hell. He also tells them to turn off their televisions, which can be applied to all the other screens we have today.

A movie that no doubt inspired other TV satires, Network is one of Sidney Lumet's best movies and the ultimate work about the monetization of journalism that seeks to entertain more than inform. Corporate decisions about the media have ripple effects on society that are unquantifiable, and our desire for a charismatic leader or prophet is as old as humanity itself. More than any other film, Network explores the combination of these phenomena—making it at least one thing to watch that compels viewers to actually think for themselves.

1 'Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Dr. Strangelove: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is one of the greatest movies about the Cold War. A rogue general (Sterling Hayden) who thinks the tap water made him impotent decides to bomb the daylights out of the Russians, launching a darkly comical scramble to stop World War III. Peter Sellers provides three (yes, three) of his best performances: Colonel Mandrake, U.S. President Muffley, and former Nazi Dr. Strangelove himself.

Kubrick had to delay the release of Dr. Strangelove due to JFK's assassination and fought to postpone another movie about nuclear war so that his satire wouldn't have to compete with it. Along with the relatively recent Cuban Missile Crisis, it's fair to say this movie came out at a time when audiences were tense. Yet, its commercial and critical success proved they were ready to unpack the absurdity of nuclear warfare. Despite turning 60 this year, Kubrick's succinct satire about the looming threat of ridiculously powerful bombs remains as prevalent as ever.

