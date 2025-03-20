Alex Buronova's narrative debut, Satisfaction, is a pretty bold swing, tackling thorny subject matter head-on, but in a voice that feels much more subdued. It's a vulnerable and tight film with a lot on its mind, but delivers its message in a quieter voice. That might not sound like a compliment, but it is. Satisfaction plays out like a slow burn, that keeps building and building, and once you get a sense of what's really going on, you'll leave the movie feeling emotionally drained. It's also a necessary movie to make, and one that feels deeply intimate and personal.

What Is 'Satisfaction' About?

Image via SXSW

Set in a small coastal town somewhere in the Greek Isles, young composers Lola (Emma Laird) and Philip (Fionn Whitehead) live tucked away from everyone else. Even though they are still in the early days of their career, they don't spend a lot of time socializing or performing. Lola seems incredibly distant. Right from the start, something seems to be bothering her, but we don't quite know what it is. We do know that her girlfriend (Adwoa Aboah) has recently broken up with her and that she has a sexual relationship with Philip, but there's something that's haunting her far deeper than just relationship drama. Philip still has big aspirations for his music career, but Lola has seemingly lost all will to continue writing music, and she claims that she doesn't quite know why.

As Lola and Philip's relationship begins to crumble, Lola strikes up a relationship with Elena (Zar Amir Ebrahimi), whom she meets on a nude beach, and there is almost immediate sexual tension between them. Philip quickly notices this and his jealousy is obvious. As the movie progresses, Buronova flashes back to pivotal moments in Lola and Philip's relationship, and we begin to get a sense of whom these characters are. The movie's glacial pacing is intentional, and once we learn what's really going on, the movie packs a punch.

Emma Laird Is Sensational in 'Satisfaction'

After her roles in Mayor of Kingstown and A Haunting in Venice, Emma Laird's role as Lola will inevitably take her career to new places, and for good reason. The entirety of Satisfaction is built around Lola, and while the audience is kept in the dark about her secrets, we see everything through her eyes. Laird's performance is quieter and more somber. For most of the movie, she's either emotionally numb or in a deep state of depression. We only get to see glimpses of a more normal life for her, which makes the character's journey feel all the more devastating. This is not a melodramatic or showy performance whatsoever, but it feels so grounded and bare. She doesn't talk too much, but whenever she does, there's a heft of importance to it. Nothing about how Laird plays Lola feels fake or artificial. She feels like a real person, someone with a complex array of emotions just scratching the service.

Fionn Whitehead and Zar Amir Ebrahimi play characters who feel like they exist on two opposing ends of who Lola is as a character. While Ebrahimi feels underutilized, especially considering her phenomenal breakout role in Holy Spider, Whitehead gets his fair share of screen time. Even when they first meet, there's something about Whitehead's Philip that just feels off. He has awkward interactions with Lola, even when they are long into their relationship. While Philip isn't as grounded of a character as Lola, that's not the point of the movie, and Whitehead does what he needs to do in playing an increasingly sleazy character.

'Satisfaction' Is Almost Too Slow for Its Own Good

Image via SXSW

As previously mentioned, Satisfaction is very much a slow-burn kind of movie. Buronova constructs a dour tone that feels appropriate, but at times makes the movie's atmosphere feel too overwhelming. For the most part, Buronova restrains herself when illustrating Lola's conflicts. The non-linear structure feels natural and smooth, up until a point. By the time the third act gets around, she doesn't hold back from depicting some truly disturbing imagery. In one pivotal scene that will inevitably be troubling for many viewers, Buronova shows no restraint in showing a horrific act that was done against Lola. It's almost too much.

While this scene covers some incredibly important subject matter, it also goes on for far too long, to the point where you can't help but look away from the screen. It's well within reason to include a scene such as this, but the point was made from the get-go, and we fully understand what's going on within the first 10 seconds. However, this is the only scene where Buronova throws subtly out the window and addresses what she wants to say head-on.

Máté Herbai's cinematography is absolutely remarkable, not only capturing the beauty of the Greek oceanside, but even the simple architecture within the home of Lola and Philip. We also get a glimpse of Lola's dreams during several moments in the film, depicting the character in an underwater setting, and the camerawork is some of the most breathtaking you'll see in a movie all year long. Midori Hirano's score is haunting and atmospheric, and, much like Herbai's camera work, is a character of its own. It perfectly encapsulates the movie's bleak tone while simultaneously reflecting on the beauty of the landscapes.

Satisfaction proves to be a difficult watch, one that you can't just walk into knowing nothing about. Laird's performance is stunning, confidently portraying a complex character haunted by a tragedy, but the movie's deliberately sluggish pacing holds it back from being truly great.

Satisfaction premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival.