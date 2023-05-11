Nothing is quite as intriguing as a well-written revenge drama, which often features fatal consequences where the protagonist seeks retribution for the wrongs that have come their way. It is not hard to understand why moviegoers absolutely love the subgenre; the anticipation of seeing justice done can be one of the most satisfying feelings, bringing both on-screen characters and the viewers closure.

From V for Vendettato The Count of Monte Cristo, these intense films — courtesy of cinephiles on Redditors — are guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats thanks to their thrilling and memorable premises.

10 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Set in a British dystopian society, V for Vendetta follows Natalie Portman's Every Hammond, a citizen under the rule of the fascist and tyrannical Norsefire Party. Hammond's life takes a wild turn when she teams up with a freedom fighter known only by the letter "V" and plots to overthrow the government.

James McTeigue's thought-provoking movie is guaranteed to provide audiences with a good time. The film tackles themes of freedom, politics, and society. According to Redditors, it is also one of the best revenge flicks ever created. According to Redditors, it's also one of the best revenge flicks ever made. "I still love it even after seeing it countless times," maybebaby_11 admits.

9 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

In this twisted South Korean action drama, viewers are introduced to Lee Byung-hun's top secret agent, who decides to track down a dangerous psychopath serial killer (Choi Min-sik) after he committed a series of terrifying serial murders, with his victims ranging from young women to children.

When a user mentioned the movie on the platform (in a comment with which many people agreed), MikeFRom5_to_7 could not help noting that it is one of the wildest revenge flicks. "South Korea knows revenge movies," they added. Jee-woon Kim's I Saw the Devil is really well-regarded by general audiences and critics, and part of what makes it stand out is its unforgettable finale.

8 'The Punisher' (2004)

Before the popular Marvel Netflix series starring Jon Bernthal, there already was a 1989 Punisher feature starring Dolph Lundgren. The second time the Marvel Comics character was brought to life was in this 2004 film; Thomas Jane stepped into the character's shoes in a movie that follows his quest to vent his anger at the dishonest businessman who massacred his entire family at a reunion.

"An underappreciated one is Thomas Jane's version of The Punisher. Man, he does some messed up stuff and it's glorious," Nomahhhh recommended on a post asking users for the most satisfying revenge films. Of one thing, Redditors are sure: Jonathan Hensleigh's flick is dark, gritty, and shows no mercy.

7 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

Josh Hartnett's Slevin finds himself caught up in a conflict being planned by two of the city's most bitterly opposed crime lords due to a case of mistaken identity. In a race against time, watched by Detective Brikowski (Peter Outerbridge) and assassin Goodkat (Bruce Willis), Slevin needs to catch them before they catch him.

According to bretl002, the Paul McGuigan movie is frequently overlooked and deserves more appreciation. "Lucky Number Slevin, I feel is an under appreciated gem," they said. "I loved how Josh Harnett's character was absolutely fearless when talking to the two bosses, then later on you find out why," another user added.

6 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

Among many other things, Quentin Tarantino's movies are widely known for pop culture references, stylized violence, and great revenge narratives. Inglorious Basterds inevitably makes it to the list. The intriguing historical spy drama is set during World War II in Nazi-occupied France, depicting a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers' plan to assassinate Nazi leaders.

The enthralling Inglorious Basterds is one of Tarantino's finest features for many reasons, and its ending definitely adds to that. "Seeing the jew bear cut down on Hitler was so satisfying," a now-deleted account wrote on the platform. "I would say Shoshanna is the real revenge story in that movie though," Vandesco replied.

5 'Kill Bill' (2003)

Uma Thurman is the main star of this iconic revenge flick. Her character, a trained assassin known as "The Bride" and former leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, seeks revenge on a team of assassins who betrayed her and destroyed her life after awakening from a four-year coma.

Another treasured Tarantino flick, Kill Bill provides audiences with an action-packed narrative and delivers just what it promises: a dish better served cold. Redditors are very enthusiastic about the film on the platform. "Kill Bill all day every day!" a user commented. "What the movie trailers described as a roaring rampage of revenge," FluffyDoomPatrol added.

4 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Set two years before the Civil War, this bold and bloody 2012 flick centers around Django (Jamie Foxx), a slave who works alongside the unconventional German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) to apprehend the evil Brittle brothers. When their initial mission reaches its end, the two go on a hunt for Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), who owns a plantation where Django's long-lost wife (Kerry Washington) is still a slave.

Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds deservingly made it to the list; naturally, Django Unchained could not be left out. In addition to its memorable revenge narrative, character development plays a huge role in the film. "The arc that Django undergoes is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen in my life," AztecHoodlum argued.

3 'John Wick' (2014)

The first installment to what has unarguably proved to be one of the best action franchises ever made, John Wick introduces audiences to the movie's underground world of assassins by following Keanu Reeves' titular character as he comes out of retirement to track down the Russian mob that killed his dog and took his car.

When the subject is striking revenge movies, Derek Kolstad's film seems to be a popular answer on the website (considered "the best action movie hands down" by ManaBuilt), and for good reason. In addition to all the incredible fight sequences, John Wick relies on a dramatic and emotional premise that just makes everything much more satisfying in the end. According to user Scudamore, "Shooting Iosef right as he's in the middle of saying 'It was just a dog' was a peak power move."

2 'Gladiator' (2000)

In this iconic historical action movie — which is getting a second installment starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington — Russell Crowe plays a former Roman General who seeks retribution from the despicable emperor (Joaquin Phoenix) who murdered his family and sold him into slavery.

Redditors can't recommend Gladiator enough, which comes as no surprise to anyone. In a reply to Remeron12's comment, NasSon53 looks back at one of the most significant moments in the Ridley Scott film: "One of the greatest chills scene ever is after Commodus realizes the Spaniard is Maximus but can’t kill him and the crowd is cheering “Maximus” and he raises his helmet to acknowledge them with that incredible score playing."

1 'The Count of Monte Cristo' (2002)

Adapted from the Alexander Dumas tale of the same name, The Count of Monte Cristo centers on a young man (Jim Caviezel) who is falsely accused of treason by his jealous "best friend" (Guy Pearce) and imprisoned on the island prison of Chateau d'If for 13 years as a terrible consequence. In the meantime, he plots revenge against those who wronged him and manages to escape.

The 2002 movie caught many people's attention, and that certainly includes Creative_Speaker_653, who mentioned the movie on the platform. "I watch this movie every 4 years or so, and it always holds up and is entertaining. Come to think of it, I'm going to watch it tonight," PattyIceNY admitted.

