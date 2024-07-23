At the risk of sounding a little bloodthirsty, it can be fun to watch bad people die on TV. When a show is fictional, and some characters really go out of their way to be terrible people, it’s only natural that some catharsis can come from their demises. Thankfully, television shows in the past couple of decades have been more than willing to punish characters with death, and that goes for both good and evil individuals.

So, on the one hand, a good many TV character deaths are sad or tragic (like the majority in Lost or The Wire, for two examples), but then others prove enjoyable, in a twisted way, especially because a death scene almost always ensures that the character in question will no longer be a thorn in anyone else’s side. Some of the most satisfying deaths in TV history are ranked below, from very cathartic to most cathartic.

The following article contains spoilers for several well-known TV shows.

10 Ramsay Bolton - 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Dies in: "Battle of the Bastards" (Season 6, Episode 9)

There is a great deal of death to be found in Game of Thrones, with the show being notorious for killing off both heroic and villainous characters (as well as everyone in between) in droves. That was fitting, though, considering much of the show concerned a deadly war of kings, which took a backseat within the last couple of scenes to focus on another war; one that threatened the destruction of everyone and everything.

The last huge battle before things shifted to focus on the army of the dead was the penultimate episode of season 6, “Battle of the Bastards,” which saw the despicable Ramsay Bolton finally get defeated. The number of awful things he did to other people (particularly Theon and Sansa) is too great to count, so it was wonderful to see his army get bested, Jon Snow punch him around a bit, and then Sansa unleash his starving hounds on him, the latter of which brought about his much-deserved demise.

9 The Judge - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Dies in: "Innocence" (Season 2, Episode 14)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer generally kept its core characters safe throughout, choosing to inflict emotional damage on them more often than it would outright kill them off. But supporting characters and most villains tended to drop like flies, some tragically, and some spectacularly. And one of the most memorable deaths (that wasn’t upsetting) was the bombastic way the relatively minor villain of “The Judge” was taken out.

In the second season of Buffy, Angelus, Spike, and Drusilla use a purportedly indestructible demon known as the Judge (not to be mixed up with the Blood Meridian character) to wreak havoc and bring about the world’s destruction. However, the prophecy surrounding the Judge’s apparent indestructibility to weapons didn’t take into account modern-day anti-tank weapons, which Buffy uses to decimate the Judge as he’s going about a rampage. For good measure, she also kicks the (temporarily villainous) Angelus in the crotch right afterward, which was also well-deserved.

8 Phil Leotardo - 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Dies in: "Made in America" (Season 6, Episode 21)

“Made in America” is the final episode of The Sopranos, undoubtedly the most infamous, and also arguably one of its best hours. It’s best known for the final scene, and the way said scene abruptly cuts to black, but the rest of the episode is also bold and climactic, feeling intensely lonely and downbeat, thanks to how few characters are left standing at this late point in the series.

It’s still debated whether anyone dies in that final scene, making the last certain death of the series (or at least the final on-screen death) that of Phil Leotardo, who’d spent the better part of two seasons antagonizing Tony and his crew. That conflict spilled over into an all-out war in the penultimate episode of The Sopranos, with Phil’s death bringing about an end to that conflict. It’s a darkly funny scene, too; ordinarily, a man getting shot and then having his own car run over his head (the last part of that happens off-screen) wouldn’t be funny, but Phil was such a jerk that it felt kind of karmic.

7 Jack Welker (and Todd Alquist) - 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Both die in: "Felina" (Season 5, Episode 16)

It takes a lot to out-villain Walter White, who was an undeniable villain by the time of Breaking Bad’s fifth and final season. The show tracked his journey from chemistry teacher to drug kingpin, showing a series of immoral choices he made along the way. Your mileage may vary as to what point Walt became irredeemable, but it’s hard to argue he wasn’t at that point by the final season.

But season 5 introduced viewers to Todd Alquist and his uncle, Jack Welker, the latter of whom was the ruthless leader of a Neo-Nazi gang, both of them outdoing Walt in terms of villainy to the point where Walt earns a sliver of redemption by taking Jack and his gang out in the show’s finale. It also results in the freeing of Jesse Pinkman, who himself gets to kill Todd after all the misery he put him through and then goes on to break free of the hellish life he led while being associated with Walt.

6 Vicious - 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998-1999)

Dies in: "The Real Folk Blues (Part 2)" (Episode 26)

Across 26 mostly excellent episodes, Cowboy Bebop has a little by way of an overarching storyline, even if most of the time, episodes are one-offs centered around several main characters chasing bounties across the solar system well into the future. Of that continuous storyline, though, it generally centers on the deadly conflict between protagonist Spike and his arch-enemy, Vicious.

If the name didn’t tip you off, Vicious is not a good guy, and though he only appears sporadically, every time he does, he ends up giving viewers more reasons to want to see him pay for all he’s done. He’s eventually brought down in the cathartic (albeit bittersweet) finale to Cowboy Bebop, with Spike waging a one-man war against Vicious and his forces, and (probably) losing his own life in the process. Still, even if it’s a massive waste of life, it’s good to see Vicious get what was coming to him.

5 Joffrey Baratheon - 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Dies in: "The Lion and the Rose" (Season 4, Episode 2)

There are plenty of reasons why Game of Thrones was, for a time, one of the best dramas on television, with a key reason being how well-developed its characters were, especially in the earlier seasons. And no single character from that first half of Game of Thrones’ run could claim to be as immensely hateable as Joffrey Baratheon, a purely evil individual who just kept winning while making numerous kinder characters suffer.

It takes until the second episode of the show’s fourth season, “The Lion and the Rose,” for Joffrey to finally get killed. It’s satisfying and was a long time coming, but the death’s catharsis may be a little undermined because he dies in his mother’s arms… and even if his mother is also a fairly awful person, that would be a pretty terrible thing for anyone to experience. Still, then you just have to think about all the pain Joffrey caused throughout the show’s first three seasons, and the relief the moment provides comes back into focus.

4 Nina Myers - '24' (2001-2010)

Dies in: "Day 3: 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m." (Season 3, Episode 14)

24 pretty much peaked at the end of its first season, with a groundbreaking finale that upended what the show had been up until that point. Though it continually attempted to up what had happened there, it debatably never did, because the twist that Nina Myers had been evil all along, followed by her murdering protagonist Jack Bauer’s wife, was about as shocking as shocking moments can get.

It wasn't a question of if Jack would get revenge, but when and how. It took until just over halfway through the third season for it to happen, which meant Nina got a handful of season 2 and season 3 episodes to become even more villainous. There are some consequences Jack has to contend with in the aftermath of him shooting the murderer of his wife, but it is generally a cathartic scene, and might well be the longest time coming of any deserved death in the whole of the show.

3 Vernon Schillinger - 'Oz' (1997-2003)

Dies in: "Exeunt Omnes" (Season 6, Episode 8)

Though it wasn’t perfect from start to finish, Oz still deserves a little more love for being an outlandish and boundary-pushing early HBO drama, not to mention also being something of a super violent soap opera set in a prison. It’s not just any prison, either, as it’s populated with brutal criminals that form gangs, torture/murder others, and engage in many activities they also did outside prison walls.

The most despicable and outright villainous main character, though, would have to be Vernon Schillinger, who’s amazingly played by J.K. Simmons. Schillinger oversees the Aryan Brotherhood gang within Oz, and is particularly awful to the generally sympathetic Tobias Beecher. And Oz makes you wait until the final episode of the final season for Schillinger to finally bite the bullet. It’s a long time coming, but an undeniable great release once it does.

2 Richie Aprile - 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Dies in: "The Knight in White Satin Armor" (Season 2, Episode 12)

Given The Sopranos is so great for so much of its run, it can be hard to pick out one season as being the best. Season 2 might be a contender, though, as it ups the stakes in some ways and feels even more confident than the already excellent season 1. It also introduces Richie Aprile, who’s a quintessential “love to hate” kind of character.

Sure, someone like Ralphie from seasons 3 and 4 might be even more despicable, but he’s given some sympathy right before his death after his son has a near-death experience. Richie is awful throughout all the time he’s on the show, and though Tony’s sister, Janice, has her flaws, too, seeing her snap and shoot Richie after he’s particularly terrible to her is one of the most surprising and oddly/darkly delightful moments in the entire show. The look on his face right after the gun goes off is kind of priceless.

1 Walder Frey - 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Dies in: "Dragonstone" (Season 7, Episode 1)

Though it takes place toward the end of Game of Thrones, when the show wasn’t at its best, the demise of Walder Frey might well be the most cathartic in the entirety of the series. He wasn’t as prominent a character as Joffrey, but the most was made of his limited screen time to have him feel like one of the most repulsive and sadistic individuals in a show filled with people who did terrible things.

It's also a victory for House Stark, with Arya at last avenging the murders of her mother and brother at the Red Wedding, which House Frey helped orchestrate. Walder Frey is unambiguously evil and there’s no hint of redeeming qualities given to him, neither before nor during his death. It’s great to see him perish and the scene when he does is a highlight found within the somewhat shaky final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

