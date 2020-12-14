Don't ever let anyone tell you there's no original ideas in horror anymore. Sator, a new indie chill-fest written, directed, produced, edited, scored, and shot by Jordan Graham, blends the foggy deep-woods supernatural horror of The Witch with his family's real-life accounts of the occult—including actual testimonials from his grandmother, June Peterson—to create a singularly unique horror hybrid. Below, we're hyped to exclusively bring you the Sator trailer in all its tension-building glory.

The film follows a man named Adam, recently rocked by a mysterious death in the family, who delves into the history of an insidious presence known as Sator that he believes has been stalking his bloodline for centuries. The script, based on Graham's actual family and their claims of making contact with Sator over the years, blends its narrative fiction with haunting home video footage and Peterson's real recollections.

“Sator is quite personal to me,” Graham said. “It delves into my family’s dark history with mental illness surrounding a supernatural entity, and uses home video footage to create an interwoven piece between documentary and fiction.”

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film's official poster. Sator will debut on VOD on February 9, 2021. The film also stars Michael Daniel, Aurora Lowe, Gabriel Nicholson, and Rachel Johnson.

Here is the official synopsis for Sator:

Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them.

