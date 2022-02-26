Sometimes, a great film can be summed up in one line. One sentence may not fully describe everything that makes a piece of art so stunning, but it can serve as an elevator pitch for the overall message and power of a film. Satoshi Kon’s classic Millennium Actress is capped up literally in a blaze of glory with its final line: “After all, what I really love is the pursuit of him.” Actress Chiyoko Fujiwara’s (Mami Koyama) “pursuit” of a mysterious artist with a key throughout time summarizes the passion and the thrill for creation that Millennium Actress celebrates.

Genya Tachibana (Shôzô Îzuka) is working on a documentary about a now elder Chiyoko’s (Miyoko Shōji) career with his cameraman, Kyoji (Masaya Onosaka). This comes as construction workers tear down the film studio where Chiyoko became a star. Not to mention Chiyoko has hidden away from society for 30 years following her last film about an astronaut, which appears in the first and last scenes of Millennium Actress. Throughout the film, Chiyoko’s descriptions of the past blend with her real-life memories and her shooting the films she’s involved with, blurring the lines between fiction, memory, and reality.

Chiyoko’s mission throughout her acting career is to find a painter against Japan’s nationalist government. She has no leads, other than a key she found as the “man of the key” was running from the police while holding an unfinished painting he wanted to complete in his hometown. Genya returns the key to Chiyoko before they start filming the interview. So, the last line of the film is Chiyoko switching between her deathbed and the sci-fi film she was shooting. She is content whether she finds the man of the key in the afterlife or not because she loved the journey, the thrill of the search, and the experiences she had working for her love of this adventure.

The line is a tearjerker because of Chiyoko’s sentiments for finding the man comes from her passion and love of solving the mystery through her work. She kept acting because she thought that the man would see her in a film and recognize her, and that journey affected her film career across genres. Kon’s blending of reality elevates that narrative because it shows how films are so heavily interconnected with any creator's off-screen experience. Artists are not painting in a bubble, just like the man of the key. The global and domestic tensions weighing on artists impact their work in some capacity, and the film addresses this.

The line also hits hard because Chiyoko acknowledges that she may never find the man in this world or the next, but she’s still happy with the life she has lived and the work she has done. She was so happy that she went on this journey to pursue him. That may be something difficult for a creator to be at peace with because there’s always a chance we never make the one perfect work of art we desire. The last line of Millennium Actress acknowledges this fact but also sums up the joy of simply making work and continuing that trek of formation.

The film defines two symbols early on: a lotus and the moon. Chiyoko asks Genya if he understands the “symbolism” of the lotus – the name of his production company – and he says they represent “simple purity.” The image reappears several times throughout the film, including right after Genya presumably learns that Chiyoko is going to die soon. The image of the Lotus in rain there is striking because Chiyoko’s journey is one based in “simple purity” of love. In her case, it’s the love of finding this man and getting to experience his art in his hometown. That “simple purity” flows with the final line because both efficiently and beautifully show the meaning of her goal as an artist.

The reason Chiyoko stopped acting was that she saw her reflection and realized that she would be too old for the man to recognize her and so she hides away. Doing the interview with Genya and seeing the key again reminds her of her fond memories both of chasing this dream and of flowing through each film set. Just holding that key restored the simple purity and reminded her why she loved “the pursuit of him.”

Otherwise, the moon is defined by the man of the key. When they first meet, a younger Chiyoko (Fumiko Orikasa) notices what she believes is a full moon. The man corrects her and says it’s full tomorrow, but that he likes it best at this phase because it means that “there’s still tomorrow. Tomorrow means hope.” In his case, hope means that the war would end and Japan is at peace.

For Chiyoko, seeing the moon means hope that she may one day find the man again. A striking montage towards the end of the film shows features several shots of Chiyoko looking up at the moon and looking for the man. It’s also noteworthy that her final film – the first and last film shown in Millennium Actress – is set in space. This ties in several ways, partially because the man of the key describes his home as being a “faraway world” and shown with a deep angelic blue sky and swirling winds. So, Chiyoko ends the film journeying to a “faraway world.”

Chiyoko’s hope to find the man, along with her pure passion, kept her moving forward throughout her career. That hope is felt in the final line of the film, as she’s smiling while she says that she “loves” the “pursuit of him.” This genuine hope is a necessary sentiment in a difficult creative field like filmmaking or any kind of art. That optimism kept Chiyoko working towards her goal even when that dream felt impossible, and that kind of joy found in making great art even with difficulties is inspiring.

Presumably, Chiyoko’s final words are not actually an end to her journey. Partially because she believes that she may still find the man, but also because the recordings of her life journey live on through her work as an actress. Maybe her star is less dim in the modern world, but the filmmaking public still can paint the picture of her life story with her film catalog. And you can see a sense of that hopeful optimism combined with closure in her final line. Notice how the word “love” is still in the present tense. Her memory and her spirit will always live on as all good art does.

Such is the power of Millennium Actress’s final, striking line. Like a lotus in the moonlight, Chiyoko and her story go out with simple, pure optimism, describing the love of the journey in a short yet illuminating quip.

