Psychological horror and thrillers remain prominent in Japanese animation, and many directors and writers undoubtedly draw some inspiration from Satoshi Kon, the late and great creator of Perfect Blue (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Paprika (2006) and Paranoia Agent (2004). Kon's works are diverse, each with their own signature style and themes, but they share the common thread of introspection. In nearly all of Kon's films and series, characters are forced to take a good long look at themselves in the mirror while asking "who am I really?" There may be no better example of Kon's primary focus than in his first directorial debut, Perfect Blue.

Perfect Blue follows pop idol Mima Kirigoe (Junko Iwao), a member of a starlet group named "CHAM!" Disenchanted with her image, she decides to leave her music career behind and become an actress. Starting from the ostensible bottom of the career ladder, Mima takes on roles that stand as a stark contrast to her previous image, including one where she portrays a victim of sexual assault. Needless to say, not all of her fans are on board with the discarding of her innocent pop star image. Before long, Mima earns a stalker in an obsessed fan named Me-Mania, and the distress begins to mount for the aspiring actress.

All the while, Mima is drawn into a fan site of hers called "Mima's Room," a site that is inexplicably posting intimate details of her life that she scarcely shares with others. The stress and disillusionment of her struggling acting career, coupled with Me-Mania's stalking and the alluring pull of her fan site leaves Mima struggling with psychotic episodes. She begins to see her former self in her reflection and elsewhere, leaving her to feel guilty about her career change and wonder if she's really who she thinks she is. Soon enough, those involved in Mima's acting career are murdered one by one. The police tab her as a suspect, and Mima can't even trust her own grip on reality, questioning if her mental degeneration is leading her down a violent path.

There are more than a few themes in Perfect Blue, and many can be almost painfully relevant even in 2022. One of the most pointed themes is the concept of the self and how many of us struggle with our identity. In this world of social media, virtual avatars and the developing VR metaverse, identity has grown much more complex. We often have to confront the realization that the real us and the version of us that we display online are two entirely different entities. In the past, the struggle between a private and a public face was mostly reserved for celebrities or government officials. However, the advent of the internet and social media in particular has given all of us a platform. Since so many of us are putting ourselves out into the public eye and "marketplace of ideas," we've been met with the very same dichotomy that was previously reserved for senators and movie stars.

Much of this is reflected in Perfect Blue. Despite Mima needing help to learn how to use a computer, something that would be unheard of for the current youth, her identity and expectations come heavily into play. As a matter of fact, Mima's identity is clearly partially based on her fans' perception of her, explaining why she begins to have guilt for leaving CHAM! for her own fulfillment. The presence of Me-Mania likely only magnifies the notion that Mima is letting down her fans if one is willing to harass her over her perceived loss of innocence. We see this time and time again in places like the Twittersphere, where our online persona often leads to expectations and assumptions made by others sharing the same space.

Much like Mima, it can be easy to be pulled into the virtual space for excessive amounts of time. There are certainly positives from social media and online interconnectedness, but study after study has been published displaying the detrimental effects that spaces like social media can cause. Body image negativity, depreciating mental health, and the unproductive drive to compare ourselves to others are just a few problems that many say are magnified online. As one's following grows, so do the expectations to look and act a certain way. Parasocial relationships can be formed and an individual's personality can become an exercise in branding. With all of this heaped on someone's shoulders, is it a surprise that they might struggle to distinguish between their public and private life? It's in this light that Perfect Blue becomes so incredibly relevant, forecasting our current dilemmas before the turn of the century.

Even though Perfect Blue is a story steeped in existential crisis, it does end on a positive note, with Mima reaching self-realization after a terrible ordeal. Much like the other themes presented in the film, this ending is Satoshi Kon's way of showing us a light at the end of the tunnel. After extensive trials and tribulations, Mima is able to separate who she was, who she's seen to be, and who she really is at her core. This kind of actualization isn't always easy and can take years of work in the real world, but it's attainable all the same. This is part of Kon's mark as an animation auteur; leading us through a dark place to finally arrive at a better place of personal growth and self-appreciation. He shows the lowest lows that characters can steep to, but also how they overcome them and build themselves back up.

When Kon passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2010, the anime and manga industry lost one of its greatest storytellers. Kon's ability to allow us to shine a light on our own complexities, flaws and all, has left an eternal mark on both mediums. His works show how deep our struggles can run, but also allow us to embrace them as part of who we are. Life is messy and complicated in part because people are messy and complicated, and Satoshi Kon's works like Perfect Blue will reverberate this fact for years to come in hope that they can carry us through our toughest times.

