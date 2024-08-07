The Big Picture Satranic Panic is a new queer horror film with a blend of campy, creepy, and fun elements for instant classic status.

In our exclusive trailer, Aria & Jay set out to seek revenge on a hoard of demons.

The ensemble cast includes familiar faces from Mackay's past projects, promising a visually vibrant and bloody ride.

There’s a new queer horror feature preparing to step into the spotlight and spill a little blood, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively share its debut trailer. The latest title to come from quickly emerging filmmaker, Alice Maio Mackay, Satranic Panic is everything a demonic possession flick should be — and then some. As audiences will see from the trailer, the filmmaker’s blend of creepy with campy mixed with fun visual effects and costumes is what’s going to make this one an instant classic.

Wasting no time in getting right to the story and introducing viewers to its main players, the trailer sees Cassie Hamilton’s (The People’s Joker) singer Aria and Zarif’s (Wellmania) artist Jay, sharing a few words in the former’s dressing room. We immediately learn that Jay’s boyfriend was the victim of a Satanic ritual that happened right in front of Aria and Jay’s eyes. Hoping to catch the people who did this and come to an understanding of why they chose their specific target, the pair quickly find themselves deeper than they expected and in over their heads when actual demons start hunting them. But these demons — and to be fair, also Aria and Jay — are in for the shock of their lives as it turns out that Aria’s routine estrogen shot gives her the supernatural power to spot demons. With this new tool in her toolbox, Aria and Jay can carry out their plan for revenge and send the demons back to hell.

The teaser isn’t just a fun queer take on the genre, but it’s also filled with vibrant colors, plenty of blood, and lots of black goo. This is right up Mackay’s alley as the director has previously brought audiences similar visuals in past projects like So Vam, T Blockers, Bad Girl Boogey, and more. Along with Satranic Panic, Mackay also has another film coming down the pipe, this time a holiday-themed horror flick titled Carnage for Christmas.

Who Else Appears In ‘Satranic Panic’?

Filling out the ensemble cast for the delightfully demonic feature is Chris Asimos (Fags in the Fast Lane), Lisa Fanto (Love, Guns & Level Ups), Patty Glavieux (Blood City), Toshiro Glenn (Bad Girl Boogey), and more. Those who have already seen a movie helmed by Mackay will know that she often likes to bring back her actors, meaning you’ll likely recognize several familiar faces in Satranic Panic.

You can check out the exclusive trailer for Satranic Panic above and the new poster below. See it in select theaters on August 9 with a digital and demand release to follow on August 13.