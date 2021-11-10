Saturday Morning All Star Hits is a new show heading our way on Netflix from Saturday Night Live legend Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones. Releasing on December 10, 2021, the show is a mix of animation and live-action that brings to life the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s television shows that have stayed with us throughout the years.

Mooney and Jones are creating the series as well as executive producing Saturday Morning All Star Hits for Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment along with fellow executive producers Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson (Broadway Video), Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara (Bento Box Entertainment), Dave McCary, and Scott Gairdner.

The show will bring us two versions of Mooney as Skip and Treybor and it feels like an extended sketch of his on Saturday Night Live, which is a good thing. The shows of the '80s and the '90s are iconic for their strange premises and their lasting impression on those who grew up watching them. Taking a trip back to the cartoons from the Saturday Morning era, especially through the eyes of someone like Mooney, is sure to bring us into the world of the "weird" cartoons in a new and exciting way.

The show is being executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Michaels who, for the most part, supports his Saturday Night Live casts and their outside endeavors. But getting to see Mooney's take on the time-honored tradition of Saturday Morning Cartoons is fascinating. Because really, who doesn't miss waking up and running downstairs to the TV set so that we can all watch Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends while eating breakfast?

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is coming to Netflix on December 10 which is, unfortunately, a Friday. Check out the first images for the show below:

The logline is as follows:

"Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live-action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience."

