Netflix has released a trailer and some first look images for their upcoming eight episode series, Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, which will debut on the streaming platform on December 10. The part adult animation, part live action show will take viewers on a journey of all things 80s and 90s nostalgia with a heavy hand of weird and ridiculous added in. Twin hosts, Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney), will bring the unforgettable decades to life with their long blonde hair, acid wash jeans, and multicolored shirts.

The trailer shows us Skip and Treybor hosting the show from various locations with cartoon bits cutting in and out. We can gather that it will be a sort of bizarre variety show as well with Mooney playing other roles including one of a pop rock star named Johnny Rash. The trailer and first look photos also give us a peek at the possibility of guest stars making their way to Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The adult cartoon meets live action series was dreamt up by Mooney and Ben Jones through their work with an entertainment company, Bento Box. Mooney may be best known for his appearances over the last eight years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live as well as his man-on-the-street segments on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Sports Show with Norm Macdonald. Jones is credited with creating several TV shows such as Adult Swim’s Neon Knome, Cartoon Network’s Problem Solverz, and FOX and FXX’s Stone Quackers.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Lorne Michaels Says Will Ferrell Is Among 'Saturday Night Live's Best Cast Members

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson of Broadway Video, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara of Bento Box Entertainment, Dave McCary, and Scott Gairdner. In addition to their production work, Bento Box will be providing the animation for this whacky new series and Broadway Video will produce alongside Universal Television.

Check out the full trailer below to see what you can expect from the upcoming laugh and shock fest when it hits Netflix on December 10.

Lorne Michaels and Bette Midler Among 44th Kennedy Center Honorees Other honorees include bass-baritone Justino Díaz, producer Berry Gordy, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email