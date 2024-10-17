The Saturday Night Live movie has been one of the most hyped projects during the second half of the year, but its box office results show that people just aren't showing up to the theater in droves. Despite playing in nearly as many theaters as Terrifier 3, which also released this past Friday, Saturday Night has grossed just $5 million at the box office compared to Terrifier 3's total of more than $26 million. Saturday Night also boasts a reported budget of between $25-30 million, meaning it will need a significant boost if it's going to earn back its production costs. The film tells the story of the 90 minutes leading up to the first Saturday Night Live show on October 11, 1975, and was written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, with Reitman also directing.

Saturday Night is only playing in the United States and has not been released overseas, so its worldwide total and domestic box office total are one and the same. The film just recently passed Kinds of Kindness, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, and next has its sights set on The Killer's Game, the Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella-led action thriler which was one of the many disappointments of the year for Lionsgate. If Saturday Night can cobble together another million before it departs theaters, it will also pass Columbia's 100th Anniversary event, which saw all eight live-action Spider-Man movies return to theaters one at the time for over two months. The Spidey films collectively grossed just over $6 million at the box office during their return to theaters.

Who Stars in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Movie?

Saturday Night has more than 100 people credited to its cast, but there are some notable standouts. Gabriel LaBelle was tapped to play Lorne Michaels, with Cory Michael Smith playing Chevy Chase and Dylan O'Brien starring as Dan Aykroyd. Matt Wood featues as John Belushi, and Succession star Nicholas Braun plays both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson. Other major names to star in the Saturday Night Live movie include Willem Dafoe, who was tapped to play Dave Tebet, Matthew Rhys, who steps into George Carlin's shoes, and J.K. Simmons, who plays in the SNL sandbox as Milton Berle.

Saturday Night is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman

