There couldn’t be a better time for the release of Saturday Night, especially as we prepare to celebrate the iconic show's upcoming 50th anniversary. This 90-minute film is about the behind-the-scenes leading up to the very first episode originally airing on October 11, 1975. We'll get an inside look into the creativity, camaraderie, and chaos that turned SNL into the true cultural institution that it is today. Directed by Jason Reitman, Saturday Night showcases the sometimes "heated" challenges faced by the OG team, including icons like Lorne Michaels, John Belushi, and Gilda Radner.

The film brilliantly pays tribute to the true spirit of SNL, celebrating the gifted comedians, performers, and writers who brought a thrilling era of comedy and excitement every Saturday night. And, on October 11, 2024, we'll experience a talented cast bringing these one-of-a-kind characters to life on screen, not just by their appearances —but also by the comedic genius that has made SNL a cultural phenomenon.

With that in mind, there's a lot to unpack. Here are the cast members of the Saturday Night film.

Gabriel LaBelle

Lorne Michaels

Image via Sony Pictures

Gabriel LaBelle, fresh out of his breakout role in The Fabelmans, stepped into the iconic shoes of Lorne Michaels, a 21-time Emmy winner who played a crucial role in the show’s success — and was the visionary behind SNL.

LaBelle’s playing Michaels in the upcoming film Saturday Night clearly marks another huge milestone in his career. During an interview with Variety, LaBelle reflected on the experience of stepping into the shoes of the iconic SNL creator, following his acclaimed role as a young Spielberg. He shares how hard he worked to research, analyze, and hone in on the Canadian accent to portray Michael as authentically as possible.

Rachel Sennott

Rosie Shuster

From being a rejected NYU sketch candidate to an emerging star in comedy, Rachel Sennott now embraces the role of Rosie Shuster. The film captures the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to SNL's debut in 1975, spotlighting Rosie as a writer and her marriage to SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Cooper Hoffman

Dick Ebersol

Image via Sony Pictures

In Saturday Night, Cooper Hoffman, the 20-year-old star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and son of the late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, takes on the role of Dick Ebersol, the NBC executive crucial to the creation of SNL. Ebersol had a huge impact on television, as he later shared his experiences with the show and his success with NBC’s Sunday Night Football in his 2022 memoir, From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV. Amid the delays caused by the SAG strike, Hoffman not only dedicated himself to best portraying Ebersol's character but also encouraged his friend Dylan O'Brien, who initially struggled with self-doubt about his casting in Saturday Night.

Matt Wood

John Belushi

Image via NBC

The similarities between Matt Wood and John Belushi are hard to miss, and because of the obvious resemblance, Papsidera knew just who to cast. Wood is well-known for his performance in Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants, and is recognized for his role as "Jon" in the television series The Good Place. His talent for capturing Belushi's quick, energetic moments quickly secured his spot in the film.

Belushi was an OG cast member of SNL and was known for his high-energy performances and iconic characters, including Jake Blues from the Blues Brothers.

Cory Michael Smith

Chevy Chase

Image via Sony Pictures

Cory Michael Smith, known for his roles in Gotham and Can You Ever Forgive Me, steps into the shoes of the legendary Chevy Chase—an Emmy-winning star renowned for his brilliant writing and performances. Chase was the first host of the iconic Weekend Update, famously quipping, “Good evening, I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not.”

Nicholas Braun

Jim Henson/Andy Kaufman

Nicholas Braun found himself juggling an unexpected challenge while preparing for his dual role as Jim Henson and Andy Kaufman in Saturday Night. Originally cast as Henson, he had just weeks to step into Kaufman’s shoes after Benny Safdie left the project. Both characters, though very different, share a quiet intensity that Braun sought to capture. He especially studied Kaufman’s unique mannerisms, even timing his blinks to match the comedian’s exact facial expressions.

Kim Matula

Jane Curtin

Kim Matula portrays Jane Curtin, as one of SNL’s first-ever female voices. Curtin was a key cast member on SNL and was known as The Queen of Deadpan, famous for her parodies alongside Aykroyd and her role in the Cone Heads sketch. She earned two Emmys for her work on Kate & Allie and has appeared in many hit shows, including 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Matula’s portrayal of Curtin was a natural fit, thanks to her beauty, wit, and humor. Reitman recognized this immediately, commenting in The Hollywood Reporter, “Jane could effortlessly step into those Colgate commercials, but she’d do it with a playful 2% discount.”

Ella Hunt

Gilda Radner

Ella Hunt will play Gilda Radner, bringing the late comic’s infectious spirit to life. Her talent for capturing Radner's unique voice brings a lot of depth to the character. Hunt’s portrayal not only pays tribute to Radner's legacy but also serves as a poignant reminder of the long-lasting impact she has on women's comedy.

Dylan O'Brien

Dan Aykroyd

Image via Sony Pictures

Dylan O'Brien takes on the role of Dan Aykroyd, whose comedic genius became the center point of SNL. Aykroyd met Lorne Michaels while doing sketch comedy in Canada and was a cast member on SNL from 1975 to 1979. O’Brien was very nervous about being cast as Dan Aykroyd in the film, Saturday Night. He opened up in a Men’s Health interview about feeling self-conscious, worried that he didn’t look or sound like Aykroyd and that people would think he was miscast. But over time, he adopted a careless attitude, choosing to focus on the excitement of the opportunity rather than the criticisms.

Lamorne Morris

Garrett Morris

New Girl vet Lamorne Morris is stepping into the shoes of Garrett Morris in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night—a fun coincidence given their matching last names. In taking on the role of the first Black cast member of SNL, Lamorne decides to bring his own experience into the mix, recalling how he often felt labeled as “the Black dude from that show.” While the film doesn’t give much insight into the racial issues of the time, it does capture Garrett’s navigation through a predominantly white comedy scene.

Willem Dafoe

David Tebet

Image via Sony Pictures

Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe will play David Tebet in Saturday Night, who originally was the VP of Talent Relations at NBC.

Dafoe’s impressive career spans nearly 45 years with over 150 film credits, including four Academy Award nominations. He recently appeared in the acclaimed Poor Things and continues to collaborate with notable directors like Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.

J.K Simmons

Milton Berle

Image via Sony Pictures

J.K. Simmons brings gravitas to the role of Milton Berle, a television legend whose influence loomed large over the comedy world. Berle’s character in Saturday Night is a contrasting figure to Lorne Michaels’ modern approach to comedy. Simmons’ portrayal captures Berle’s old-school charm while showing us a critical lens into the evolution of comedy during the 1970s.

Matthew Rhys

George Carlin

Image via Sony Pictures

George Carlin was a pivotal figure in SNL, particularly during a time of cultural upheaval, as he embraced the spirit of comedians who dared to challenge societal norms and push boundaries. A true trailblazer in stand-up comedy, so to speak. His character is played by Matthew Rhys, known for his performance in The Americans, where he played the lead role of Philip Jennings, earning him plenty of critically acclaimed awards.

Other Cast-Members in 'Saturday Night'

Finn Wolfhard NBC page Andrew Barth Feldman Neil Levy Kaia Gerber Jacqueline Carlin Tommy Dewey Michael O'Donoghue Jon Batiste Billy Preston Naomi McPherson Janis Ian Nicholas Podany Billy Crystal Taylor Gray Al Franken Robert Wuhl Dave Wilson Tracy Letts Herb Sargent Josh Brener Alan Zweibel Corinne Britti Valri Bromfield Mcabe Gregg Tom Davis Brian Welch Don Pardo Leander Suleiman Anne Beatts PaulRust Paul Shaffer Catherine Curtin Joan Carbunkle Kristy Woodward Audrey Dickman Abraham Hsu Leo Yoshimura Rowan Joseph Jim Fox Ellen Boscov Mrs. Kaufman Billy Bryk Carl Brad Garrett Borscht Belt comedian Sergio Duque Tony Orlando Jeff Witzke Johnny Carson