After opening to only $270,000 and failing to reach even the $10 million mark despite boasting a production budget of $25 million, Saturday Night has officially arrived on VOD. The film, which is based on the 90-minute build-up to the first-ever performance of the popular late-night show, Saturday Night Live, can now be purchased or rented on platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. The film currently costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase on Prime, but it is still playing in select theaters for those who want to see it on the big screen. The film recently completed its seventh full weekend in theaters and earned only $64,000, falling outside the top 25 in the #26 spot and down from #20 the week before.

Saturday Night was written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, with Reitman also directing the film. Reitman made his directorial debut in 2005 on the R-rated dark comedy Thank You for Smoking, which stars Aaron Eckhart and Maria Bello, and he followed that two years later with Juno, the coming-of-age quirky teen comedy starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner. Reitman also directed two episodes of the popular sitcom series, The Office, and he teamed up with Bateman again for Up in the Air, the 2009 workplace drama also starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick. Prior to Saturday Night, Reitman most recently directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife before passing off directorial duties to Gil Kenan for the sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Reitman has several upcoming projects in development, but none have set a production date yet.

Who Stars in ‘Saturday Night’?

Gabriel LaBelle and Rachel Sennott feature in the lead roles of Lorne Michaels and Rosie Shuster in Saturday Night, and they’re flanked by Cory Michael Smith and Ella Hunt as Chevy Chase and Gilda Ragner. Dylan O’Brien was also tapped for the role of Dan Aykroyd, with New Girl veteran Lamorne Morris starring as Garrett Morris. Stranger Things breakout Finn Wolfhard stars as NBC Page in the film, and Succession star Nicholas Braun plays both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the Saturday Night Live movie. Willem Dafoe also signed on for the role of Dave Tebet, with J.K. Simmons portraying Milton Berle.

Saturday Night is now available on digital platforms.

